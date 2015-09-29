Mourning the Loss of an Attention Span

By now, it’s happened to all of us, I suppose: learning about a friend’s death on the Internet:

I was vacationing, away from cities, and had not really expected to have Internet access—had indeed, been looking forward to not having it—but wires go everywhere these days, and the will to cut oneself off voluntarily is weak. So it was via an email that I learned... There was something from my poet friend Peter... When I opened the e-mail and saw there was no message, just a link, I clicked. And then all at once I was awake and trying to take in what I was reading. Seamus Heaney was dead. Seamus was dead.

News of Seamus Heaney’s death comes near the end of Sven Birkerts’s thoughtful, measured and provocative collection of essays, Changing the Subject: Art and Attention in the Internet Age. The news comes as a kind of crowning blow. By the time Birkerts relays it to us, we can see that he associates the death of his friend with the technology that delivers the news. Birkerts’s subject throughout the book is almost as momentous and as hard to comprehend as the unexpected death of a friend. What comes crashing through all our screens is loss: not just the loss of a friend, but of the powers of concentration that make friendship possible. For Birkerts, concentration is the power and inclination of the mind to set its sights on someone or something (a friend, a work of art) without allowing itself to be distracted by what George Eliot describes as “that tempting range of relevancies called the universe” (Middlemarch). It underwrites not just friendship, but every kind of connection (as opposed to connectivity) that makes our lives worth living.

Birkerts has written with perspicacity and prescience about the effects of the electronic media on our powers of concentration, most notably in The Gutenberg Elegies. This time, though, it’s personal—or more so, anyway. As the web has reaches more deeply into the intimate spheres of our lives, it seems fitting that Birkerts’s account of its effects should be more personal, too. The essays in Changing the Subject are about the effects of the new technologies of communication on the ways we love and on the ways we read, and about how the ways we love (or fail to) can’t really be separated from the ways we read (or fail to).

Of course, there is reason to believe that people have been easily distracted for a long time. “When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully”, Doctor Johnson famously declared in the 1770s, by which he doesn’t exactly mean to suggest that it requires the threat of imminent death to make us concentrate—but something close enough. And as everyone knows, while it may have always been hard to settle down and concentrate on the here and now, it’s much harder to be “here and now”, here and now, what with all the bells and whistles, the bright lights and ring-tones of modern technology—“technology stains the moment with its disconcerting transmission of elsewhere.” “[T]he digital realm” doesn’t “foster”, even “allow” “calm, linear, reflective thinking”. Birkerts writes: