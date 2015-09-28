Poll: Immigrants Make America Great. (Sorry, Donald Trump.)

But Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric does resonate with three key groups: whites, Republicans, and the less educated. And in the Pew poll, white voters were split: 41 percent said that immigrants make society better, while 43 percent said immigrants make it worse. Among Republicans, 53 percent believe the latter, as do 46 percent of those with a high school diploma or less.

In contrast, 55 percent of Democrats and 54 percent of Millennials believe immigrants are improving society. Minority voters, particularly 61 percent of Hispanics, agree.

Nonetheless, Trump seems unconcerned. He has made little effort to court moderates, and though he does lead among college-educated Republicans, his support is strongest among the white, less educated voters whose influence looms large in the Republican primary. Their support has, after all, allowed Trump to capture the national spotlight and take the lead in the Republican polls. But, as these numbers show, the general election will be a different beast entirely.