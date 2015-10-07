“Don't Shoot! I'll Put the Animals Back! Please!”

A wild boar spotted earlier on the roof of the predator enclosure buildings was now stampeding toward the other end of the zoo. Daraselia ran after her until he reached the edge of the grounds, where he saw a member of the special forces with his gun drawn. “Don’t shoot! I have it,” he shouted and tranquilized the animal. Meanwhile, aggravated swans were running wild in the middle of the zoo, African penguins were nosing around the rubble, slicked in motor oil, and a bear sat on the second-story air-conditioner unit of the zoo’s administration building. Someone delivered a live penguin back to the zoo from the center of the city in a plastic dumpster.

Staff veterinarians were trying to count how many predators had died, using a scanner that could read the electronic chips the zoo had implanted in their necks. But the government had already started removing the corpses without informing anyone, and others were likely still under the debris. There were animal sightings all over downtown—bears, tigers, jackals, crocodiles. The zoo staff requested the media share any photos of dead animals in order to figure out who remained alive and needed to be recaptured; TV stations sent footage for analysis. Calls came in about bears inside apartment building basements. There were reports of tigers in a warehouse complex next to Heroes’ Square and in residential buildings nearby. Other people saw jackals in the suburbs. There were calls about a penguin swimming in the Mtkvari River towards Azerbaijan. (Most of the sightings turned out to be false.)

Carcasses of different predators were scattered along the hill that rose to the highway.

Outside of the zoo, a volunteer recovery process began to emerge. Thousands of people fanned out across the city with their own shovels and wheelbarrows, helping with the cleanup effort. “We had very minimal information from the government because they were reluctant to let volunteers in at all,” said Nick Davitashvili, one of the founders of a Facebook group, June 13 Volunteer Coordination Group, which quickly attracted 20,000 members. “We sort of started helping them and then basically took over the whole operation because they had no idea what to do.” Using money set aside by the government, the volunteers facilitated temporary housing for the families whose homes were damaged or destroyed.