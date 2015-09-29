The Secrets of Hitler’s Vacation Homes

On March 16, 1941—with European cities ablaze and Jews being herded into ghettos—the New York Times Magazine featured an illustrated story on Adolf Hitler’s retreat in the Berchtesgaden Alps. Adopting a neutral tone, correspondent C. Brooks Peters noted that historians of the future would do well to look at the importance of “the Führer’s private and personal domain,” where discussions about the war front were interspersed with “strolls with his three sheep dogs along majestic mountain trails.”

For more than 70 years, we have ignored Peters’s call to take Hitler’s domestic spaces seriously. When we think of the stage sets of Hitler’s political power, we are more apt to envision the Nuremberg Rally Grounds than his living room. Yet it was through the architecture, design and media depictions of his homes that the Nazi regime fostered a myth of the private Hitler as peaceable homebody and good neighbor. In the years leading up to World War II, this image was used strategically and effectively, both within Germany and abroad, to distance the dictator from his violent and cruel policies. Even after the war began, the favorable impression of the off-duty Führer playing with dogs and children did not immediately fade.

Hitler maintained three residences during the Third Reich: the Old Chancellery in Berlin, his Munich apartment, and Haus Wachenfeld (later the Berghof), his mountain home on the Obersalzberg. All three were thoroughly renovated in the mid-1930s and played a role in the creation of a new, sophisticated persona for the Führer. But it was above all his home on the Obersalzberg that became associated in the public’s mind with the private man. Here, the abundance of nature, sunlight, and the simple life, as depicted by Nazi publicists, was woven into an enchanting story about Hitler’s “true” nature and the good life he offered to Germans at the end of a long road of sacrifice and struggle. For many thousands of Germans, the Obersalzberg also became a place of pilgrimage, where one might lay eyes or even hands on Germany’s “savior.”

Heinrich Hoffmann, Hitler’s photographer, published postcards and books with images of Hitler greeting enthusiastic pilgrims or conversing with his neighbors on the mountain. In this propaganda, the Obersalzberg was represented as the place that united folk and Führer. As a site of direct mediation between the German leader and his people, the Nazis argued that the mountain allowed a more “authentic” form of communication between the two than had been offered by the hated democratic institutions of the Weimar Republic. For much of the 1930s, the mainstream English-language press was complicit in perpetuating the myth of the Führer’s accessibility and neighborly relations on the mountain. What the Nazis kept hidden from the public and the foreign pressed failed to report was what was truly happening to the mountain’s inhabitants, particularly after they had outlived their usefulness as props of Nazi propaganda.