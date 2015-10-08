Marilynne Robinson's Sacred Cosmology

“I find the soul a valuable concept, a statement of the dignity of a human life and of the unutterable gravity of human action and experience.”

Her own backward glance is full of reverence and wonder, not only for the human world, but the natural world as well. Givenness, though, implies a Giver, and Robinson’s cosmology is Christian, boldly and clearly so: “My Christology is high, in that I take Christ to be with God, and to be God,” she writes in “Metaphysics;” in “Theology,” she explains how she will “explore the questions of Being within the terms of Christian orthodoxy;” and one of the collection’s best essays, “Son of Adam, Son of Man,” is a searching look through both the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament for an account of Jesus Christ that reconciles his personhood and divinity with our own.

Perhaps we should be more surprised that one of our country’s greatest novelists occupies herself with such concerns, but Robinson is heir to Herman Melville and Emily Dickinson, Walt Whitman and Henry James. She is a writer who says with all seriousness: “I find the soul a valuable concept, a statement of the dignity of a human life and of the unutterable gravity of human action and experience.” She writes such statements with full knowledge, but great skepticism of contemporary theories of mind. The soul, for her, is not merely a useful abstraction or historical curiosity, but a reality: one that leads her to reject scientific reductionism and deny what she considers an untenable distinction between objectivity and subjectivity. The soul’s “nonphysicality,” she argues, “is no proof of its nonexistence,” and by way of illustration: “If Shakespeare had undergone an MRI there is no reason to believe there would be any more evidence of extraordinary brilliance in him that there would be of a self or a soul.”

Such soul talk animates , and one wonders if it alienates readers who do not share Robinson’s sense of the sacred or even her specifically Christian vocabulary for it. But Robinson herself finds atheists no more alien than other Christians, writing critically of American Christianity’s “ignorance, intolerance, and belligerent nationalism.” The essays are inherently political, not because they consider politics in the horse-race terms by which our society has grown accustomed, but because they seek to understand the self in the world, and that understanding is necessarily political: how one soul relates to other souls, how collectively souls are in relationship with one another. For Robinson, Christianity isn’t only identity, but ethics—her faith animates her discernment of everything from gun control to free school lunches. “I never feel more Christian,” she says, “than I do when I hear some new scheme for depriving and humiliating the poor, and feel the shock of religious dread at these blatant contraventions of what I, as a Christian, take to be the will of God. And yes, I can quote chapter and verse.”

And so she does. The Givenness of Things is dappled with scripture, but also with William Shakespeare and John Calvin, W.B. Yeats and Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Ovid and Jonathan Edwards. “Lately I have been watching ghosts,” she writes in the essay on “Experience,” and while she means scenes of Laurence Olivier playing Hamlet and Lear, it’s clear that ghosts are much of the company she keeps. The essays are addressed to us, but Robinson’s conversation partners are mostly dead; she argues more with authors of the last century and theologians of the last five than anyone who is still alive. And still, she writes favorably of the internet, admitting to sneaking a peek at her own rating on Amazon. (As of publication, her novels Housekeeping, Home, Gilead, and her latest Lila average a solid four out of five stars; The Death of Adam rates four-and-a-half.)