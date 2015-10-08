What fascinates me about Wikipedia is not that it exists, per se, even though it is obviously extraordinary that it does. Nor is it the ever-roiling “talk” pages, with their meta-tail-wagging discussions about each and every subject—such as whether the “Socks” page should list notable wearers of socks. It’s not the semi-Byzantine internal policies delineating the editing and administration of pages (Please see “Reinstating a reverted action (‘wheel warring’)”); nor the frustrating news that occasionally comes out about the demographics of its administrators—almost all men, to put it simply. (The ultimate significance of Wikipedia may be that mansplaining exists as a fundamental concept and is quite possibly unstoppable.)

No. These are all excellent matters to ponder, especially given Wikipedia’s global dominance, and I do ponder them, and perhaps you do as well. But what is genuinely most fascinating, at least to me, is the strange way it lets you write encyclopedia pages—the structures that have built up since its founding in 2001. The way that Wikipedia is composed is a good example of what happens when you build something so incredibly simple that anyone can use it, and then everyone does.

The standard web page that most of us are familiar with is defined by markup and built with a series of iconic tags—<p> for a paragraph, <img> for an image, <html></html> for wrapping a whole page. A set of carefully described and defined tags is known as HTML, the Hypertext Markup Language. Much effort was and is spent, by large and august standardization bodies populated with professionals, to make HTML predictable and “parseable.” Wikipedia, however, chose another path. In order to make it as easy as possible for people to create encyclopedia pages, it let them put their content into a simple text box right on the page. No tricky markup to understand. No concerns over parsing or predicting. Anyone could edit.

The way that Wikipedia is composed is a good example of what happens when you build something so incredibly simple that anyone can use it, and then everyone does.

The wiki-on-the-web idea goes back to 1995, and was invented by a brilliant thinker named Ward Cunningham (wiki means quick in Hawaiian, despite the fact that Cunningham, according to his Wikipedia page, is from Indiana). The wiki was a conscious effort to encapsulate decades of technology-industry thinking about community, attribution, and information-sharing all in one place. When Wikipedia launched, it raised immediate concerns about the sanctity of accreditation—could knowledge be created by amateurs? But its steady rise in utility meant that, in time, nearly everyone made their peace with it—some more happily than others.