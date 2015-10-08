So paragraphs it is. Wikipedia remains focused on encyclopedia entries that, for all of their singing and dancing and templates, would seem pretty familiar to the Encyclopædia Britannica reader of the mid-1800s. And yes, it’s a mess—ask any computer scientist, and he or she will tell you: All these templates, these rules—this is not the right way to do it, despite how well it has worked. Consistent markup that is easy to parse and manipulate; careful taxonomy controls; S-expressions: That’s what you want. There are better, more manageable ways to build the online encyclopedia of everything. But the wiki way—Scotch tape, glue, plain text—has triumphed, at least when it comes to getting people to write encyclopedia pages.

The Wikipedia markup format reminds me of the process of writing: The ideas and relationships that underpin Wikipedia are a hideous mess; but as the sections take shape, and the images flow in, and the edits begin to accrue, and when presented in the familiar typography of sections with headlines and images and infoboxes, the whole thing—mysteriously, miraculously—begins, finally, to take on the appearance of legitimate knowledge. Peek under the hood, and it’s pretty horrifying. But the words are good enough.

I have in my possession a cheap facsimile edition of the very first, 1771, three-volume edition of the Encyclopædia Britannica (used copies go for between $30 and $50 online; they make a nice gift). Each volume contains roughly the same number of pages, but the first covers only A-B; the second is C-L; and the third is M-Z. There’s no more pure testament to what happens when humans try to capture knowledge than that kind of lexicographic imbalance: They thought they’d be able to get the whole world in, but by the time they got to B, they knew they were in trouble. “The Editors,” reads the preface, “though fully sensible of the propriety of adopting the present plan, were not aware of the length of time necessary for the execution, but engaged to begin publication too early. However, by the remonstrances of the Compilers, the publication was delayed for twelve months. Still time was wanted. But the subscribers pushed the Editors, and they at last persuaded the Compilers to consent to the publication.” Sounds familiar. But what a miracle those volumes are, the seeds of something great. The Encyclopædia Britannica grew into a monument to human knowledge, expanding over the decades into as complete a summary of the universe as you could buy, compiled by experts, sold on television. It was impossible to imagine what could displace it, until it was displaced.