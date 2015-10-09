The High Valyrian language is meant to be the language of the old Valyrian Freehold and its vast empire on Essos in ancient days. The Valyrians conquered many lands—including the old Ghiscari empire—thousands of years before the action of the Song of Ice and Fire series, and their influence stretched all the way to the Isle of Dragonstone across the Narrow Sea. At some point in time a cataclysmic event destroyed the Valyrian Freehold, and the empire was wiped out. Many languages descended from the old High Valyrian language. These came to be known as the Bastard Valyrian tongues. The history of Valyria was modeled somewhat after the history of the Roman Empire, with its daughter languages descended from Latin. I wanted to honor this intention with High Valyrian without simply copying Latin, so I decided to take some cues from it without actually using it as a model.

Peterson is performing a very odd operation: He is taking a snapshot of European history and connecting it to the sound of Latin. A language that has mothered a whole bunch of contemporary tongues should be connected to an old empire: That empire enjoys a Golden Age, then a period of cultural benightedness, and out of this Dark Age rises languages labeled “bastard.” This is the snapshot we all grow up learning about the European past, a view of history that allows words like “barbarian” to describe people who lived a long time ago, but also to describe people who aren’t a part of Western civilization.

So, the language Peterson is using isn’t scientific, it’s an act of cultural interpretation. Which is, of course, fine, and a great reminder that linguistics is a subject that connects many different fields of knowledge. But when I see an advertisement for Game of Thrones, I see a cultural vision that is inaccurate, distorting, and bears a very specific relationship to the European past. It isn’t an innocent one. I see a Tolkien-inflected vision of the Middle Ages, with the sexual violence and warfare and ethnic stereotyping amped up to a pitch so cartoonishly horrendous that I can’t look at it. Of course, this is my professional bias—I’m an academic who works on medieval literature. By exactly the same token, however, I admire this book, written by the very author of my sadness.

Reading about the history of these imaginary languages is like seeing my own life and work played out in a parallel universe. In the dead languages I study—historical forms of English such as Old English, the language spoken by the Anglo-Saxons until about the twelfth century, and Middle English, which came after it—I often encounter words that defy understanding. Some of them have multiple meanings, and some don’t appear in any other text, so I can’t work out what they mean from their contexts. The texts are often missing big chunks, or they contain inexplicable phrases. Most of the famous poems in Old English—“Beowulf” included—exist in single, hand-copied manuscripts that have survived hundreds and hundreds of years and are often damaged. (The “Beowulf” manuscript was singed in a 1731 fire.)