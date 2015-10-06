This Is What a Modern Bride in Afghanistan Looks Like

As in Iran, daily life for women in Herat is a balancing act. Under Taliban rule, women were required to wear burqas in public. Today, women sheathed in the traditional blue fabric are still a regular sight, but since the Taliban left in 2001, simple headscarves are becoming more common. Nevertheless, in Herat, as in the rest of Afghanistan, child marriage is still pervasive. Almost one in five women nationally marry before age 15, and nearly 46 percent of girls are married by the time they are 18. Once a girl’s father accepts a marriage proposal, she is usually removed from school.

Walking in the back lanes of the city, Monzavi came across 18-year-old Somayeh and her husband. Following local custom, Monzavi asked for the husband’s permission in order to take Somayeh’s picture. “She was newly wed,” Monzavi said. The woman was wearing a chador over her hair, and a veil of thin silk covered her face, delicate enough for a hint of red lipstick to peek through—a modern touch in the midst of tradition.

For more from Tahmineh Monzavi, follow her takeover of the New Republic's Instagram later this month, @newrepublic.