The Anti-Abortion Movement’s Weapons: Shock, Lies, and Carly Fiorina

This is a better and more honest tack than the one taken by Fiorina supporters (including Fiorina herself) who insist she was accurate in every particular, as if calling an apple an orange could make it so. But neither argument exculpates Fiorina, nor justifies the tactics deployed by the Center for Medical Progress and their anti-abortion allies. They instead confirm to liberals that Planned Parenthood foes have adopted the tactics of noisy protestors who hold startling fetus posters aloft outside of abortion clinics and suffused them with language of scandal and crime to make them more potent. Absent evidence of criminality, Fiorina’s defenders are now clinging to the belief that the intrusive and gory nature of late-term abortion have somehow escaped abortion supporters, many of whom will change their views once the truth is widely broadcast. They are mistaken.

The abortion abolitionists who produced the sting videos, and some of their conservative media allies, claim to have uncovered evidence that Planned Parenthood undertook illegal methods to procure fetal organs, so that they could sell those organs, illegally, for profit. If that were true, Planned Parenthood would be in legal trouble. Having failed to produce evidence of criminal activity, conservatives could instead argue that the ethics of fetal tissue procurement and research in general are still wanting: That both should be more tightly regulated, or banned in cases of abortion, or that abortion clinics should have to bear the procurement costs themselves.

What they’ve done instead is initiate a political assault that aims to starve Planned Parenthood of funds, unless Planned Parenthood agrees to stop performing abortions altogether. The campaign is led by congressional Republicans intent on prohibiting government payers like Medicaid from reimbursing Planned Parenthood for non-abortion services they provide to poor women, perhaps on the threat of a government shutdown. If it seems the campaign has moved on from the intricacies and legal strictures governing fetal tissue procurement, it’s because it was never about that to begin with. It was about deploying graphic images to increase public opposition to abortion.

This isn’t even the subtext of the controversy. It’s the text of it. Douthat stands by Fiorina because they share the belief that “the process of acquiring organs from the unborn involves practices and habits that would shock the squeamishly pro-choice if they ever had to confront the reality.” The explicit aim isn’t to change these processes per se but to shock and thus convert the "squeamishly pro-choice." It’s an Operation Rescue protest in the guise of advocacy, investigative journalism, committee hearings, and New York Times columns.

The shock tactic alone is inherently limited by the fact that adult people—and women in particular—are intimately familiar with all the wonders and unpleasantnesses of human reproduction already. New York’s Rebecca Traister has explained this point with characteristic brilliance. I’ll quote at some length, but conservatives especially should read the entire article.