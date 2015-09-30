The Anti-Abortion Movement’s Weapons: Shock, Lies, and Carly Fiorina

In the Los Angeles Times, Jonah Goldberg allows that “the exact scene, exactly as Fiorina describes it, is not on the videos,” then swivels to the justification: “anybody who has watched the videos would find Fiorina's account pretty accurate.”

Conservatives deploying arguments of this form are describing a minor misunderstanding, not the major controversy liberals allege. Yes, Fiorina blended a few details together, and misdescribed others. Yes, she should correct her errors. But the gist of what she said is right. Whether the footage was filmed in a Planned Parenthood clinic or not doesn’t matter much, because Planned Parenthood replicates the same procedures at clinics across the country. Florina’s comments were emotionally correct, if not accurate in every particular.

This is a better and more honest tack than the one taken by Fiorina supporters (including Fiorina herself) who insist she was accurate in every particular, as if calling an apple an orange could make it so. But neither argument exculpates Fiorina, nor justifies the tactics deployed by the Center for Medical Progress and their anti-abortion allies. They instead confirm to liberals that Planned Parenthood foes have adopted the tactics of noisy protestors who hold startling fetus posters aloft outside of abortion clinics and suffused them with language of scandal and crime to make them more potent. Absent evidence of criminality, Fiorina’s defenders are now clinging to the belief that the intrusive and gory nature of late-term abortion have somehow escaped abortion supporters, many of whom will change their views once the truth is widely broadcast. They are mistaken.