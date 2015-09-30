Peggy Guggenheim managed to be at the center of the modern art world for nearly half a century by doing almost everything with art other than making it.

She told that story in her 1946 memoir Out of This Century. But the fact that Peggy originally intended to title it Five Husbands and Some Other Men suggests that even in her late forties, she wasn’t quite sure whether she should be celebrated for what she did or for the men she did it with. According to Prose, Peggy once boasted of having had over 400 lovers, but legally speaking, at least, there were only two husbands, rather than five, so her counts in these matters shouldn’t be taken too literally. The documented cases, at any rate, are numerous enough: Samuel Beckett, Giorgio Joyce, Yves Tanguy, Constantin Brancusi, and Marcel Duchamp are only the most familiar names on the list. Her first marriage, to the bohemian artist and writer Laurence Vail, produced two children and a history of spousal abuse that set the dreary pattern for much that followed; her second, to Max Ernst, was less obviously brutal—though he, too, seems to have beaten her—but no less demeaning, since Ernst seems to have taken up with her largely as a way of assuring his passage out of Europe during the war and as a meal ticket thereafter.

Prose does not speculate on the identities of the other “husbands,” but Peggy’s previous biographer, Mary V. Dearborn, thinks they were John Holms and Douglas Garman—two would-be writers with whom she lived in serial monogamy after her divorce from Vail—and, perhaps surprisingly, Beckett, whose on-and-off-again affair with the American heiress provides some of the more quietly comic moments in her history. Peggy, who claimed they once spent twelve days together in bed, called him “Oblomov” after the slothful aristocrat from Ivan Goncharov’s eponymous book.

While there were episodes of violence with both Holms and Garman, Peggy’s objection to Holms especially seems to have been more mental than physical: one of those men whom contemporaries regarded as a genius though he never produced anything, Holms appears in her account both as the love of her life and as a man who never said, “I don’t know.” Rather than find this alarming, Peggy treats it as part of his appeal, just as she would continue to fall in love—and into bed—with men who could double as teachers and advisers. Though her frenetic sex life has often been attributed to insecurity about her looks— she was particularly sensitive about her “potato nose,” which she thought still uglier after an aborted rhinoplasty in her early twenties—Peggy’s sense of intellectual inadequacy could prove equally corrosive.