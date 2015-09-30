In 1947, Peggy closed Art of This Century and moved to Venice, where she was invited to install her collection in the unoccupied Greek pavilion of the 1948 Biennale—an occasion that gave many on the Continent their first view of the abstract expressionists. (Peggy herself quipped that seeing the name of Guggenheim on the maps next to Great Britain, France, and the rest made her feel like “a new European country.”) That year she acquired an eighteenth-century palazzo in the same city that would serve for the rest of her life as both residence and museum. The public was admitted three days a week, while the owner escaped to the roof to sunbathe. Houseguests sometimes found themselves shooing strangers from their rooms: an arrangement whose mix of exposure and privacy, generosity and thoughtlessness, was pure Peggy.

Though an Italian-born princess told her that she would have “the most beautiful house in Venice” if only she would throw “all those awful pictures” into the Grand Canal, the visitors, famous and otherwise, kept coming. Truman Capote wrote a book there; Tennessee Williams, Mary McCarthy, and Prince Philip attended her parties; Gregory Corso wrote to Alan Ginsberg of “dancing through Picassos and Arps and Ernsts with Peggy Guggenheim.”As Peggy herself demonstrated, hers is a life that is almost impossible to describe without dropping more than a few names.

Her own last name helped, of course, and so did the money. But Peggy saw herself as a dark sheep among the Guggenheims, and as Prose makes clear, by family standards—or those of our own Gilded Age—she wasn’t all that rich. Though Djuna Barnes thought Peggy had $70 million in 1931 (which, in 2015, would be worth more than $1 billion), the actual sums were far more modest. Her beloved father Benjamin Guggenheim, who went down with the Titanic in 1912, had left his affairs in serious disarray, and by the time Peggy came of age, she had become accustomed to thinking of herself as “no longer... a real Guggenheim.” Prose reports a first inheritance of $450,000—the rough equivalent, she says, of $5 million today—and a second identical sum when Peggy’s mother died in 1937. (Her maternal relatives, the Seligmans, came from a prominent German-Jewish banking family that looked down on the mining Guggenheims as parvenus.)

But in having fled the haute bourgeoisie of her childhood for bohemia as soon as she could, Peggy managed to ensure that she would always be the richest person in the room: both the benefactress on whom the others depended and the target for endless complaints of her stinginess. Her friend Emily Coleman, who couldn’t decide “whether Peggy is a saint or the meanest person I have ever met,” reported that “she actually gives away 3/4 of her income, to a point where she is worried, sometimes, whether she has enough money to buy herself a dress.” Among the recipients of her bounty were not only artists, but also striking British miners and the anarchist Emma Goldman, whose memoirs Peggy helped bankroll. At the same time, she was not above striking a hard bargain with those who needed her cash. A famous chapter of her autobiography gleefully boasts of how she scoured the studios of prewar Paris, determined to buy up “a picture a day” while the Germans threatened to invade: “The day Hitler walked into Norway, I walked into Léger’s studio and bought a wonderful 1919 painting from him for one thousand dollars.” In Peggy’s deadpan narrative, the surrealist absurd consorts happily with colossal egotism.

Peggy Guggenheim managed to be at the center of the modern art world for nearly half a century by doing almost everything with art other than making it.

She told that story in her 1946 memoir Out of This Century. But the fact that Peggy originally intended to title it Five Husbands and Some Other Men suggests that even in her late forties, she wasn’t quite sure whether she should be celebrated for what she did or for the men she did it with. According to Prose, Peggy once boasted of having had over 400 lovers, but legally speaking, at least, there were only two husbands, rather than five, so her counts in these matters shouldn’t be taken too literally. The documented cases, at any rate, are numerous enough: Samuel Beckett, Giorgio Joyce, Yves Tanguy, Constantin Brancusi, and Marcel Duchamp are only the most familiar names on the list. Her first marriage, to the bohemian artist and writer Laurence Vail, produced two children and a history of spousal abuse that set the dreary pattern for much that followed; her second, to Max Ernst, was less obviously brutal—though he, too, seems to have beaten her—but no less demeaning, since Ernst seems to have taken up with her largely as a way of assuring his passage out of Europe during the war and as a meal ticket thereafter.