Some of America's Richest Companies Have Pathetic Paid Leave Plans

A group of five corporations announced on Tuesday at the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting that they will improve their paid family leave policies. The companies, which include Barclays, Nestlé, and Danone (owner of Dannon yogurt and Evian water), have formed the Working Parent Support Coalition to work together to expand supportive policies for their employees, including breastfeeding access and programs to help them transition back to work.

Each coalition member sets their own goals for improvement, but all will be expected to improve within three years. Many of them already have relatively generous policies in place. Ernst & Young offers up to 39 weeks of paid maternity leave. KKR, a financial firm, now offers 16 weeks of paid parental leave, as does Barclays. Nestlé offers 14. Danone is aiming to increase their plan—which currently ranges from unpaid leave to five days paid leave at their various U.S. companies—to six months of paid leave for the primary caregiver. (After this article was published, a Danone spokesman told the New Republic he misspoke, and that the company currently offers a minimum of six weeks’ paid maternity leave.)