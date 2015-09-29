Some of America's Richest Companies Have Pathetic Paid Leave Plans

5. Apple ($39,510,000,000)

Expectant mothers at Apple get up to four paid weeks off before delivery and 14 weeks afterwards, with the possibility of more depending on medical circumstances. Non-birth parents—including fathers—get six weeks. Apple is one of many Silicon Valley companies with generous paid leave policies.

6. General Motors ($3,949,000,000)

“GM covers the delivery of a child under its paid disability leave policies. Typically, this provides 6 to 8 weeks of paid time off (full pay) depending on the method of delivery (normal delivery versus C Section),” wrote GM spokesperson Lynda Messina in an email to the New Republic. “The employee also has the ability to take other time off which may be paid or unpaid such as FMLA, vacation, and dependent care leave.”

7. Phillips 66 ($4,762,000,000)

Spokesperson Dennis Nuss told the New Republic, "We do not have a policy specific to maternity or paternity leave. Phillips 66 currently provides FMLA, STD and 12 months of unpaid personal leave for all eligible employees for various eligibility reasons including maternity." But according to the energy company's site Phillips 66 “does not guarantee an employee a job at the end of Personal Leave.”

8. General Electric ($15,233,000,000)

As of April 2015, GE provides eligible salaried U.S. employees—including fathers—with up to six weeks of paid leave following a birth or adoption plus four weeks of unpaid leave.

9. Ford Motor ($3,187,000,000)

Spokesperson Becky Sanch wrote in an email to the New Republic, “Normally for a birth of a child a physician certifies disability for up to 6 weeks post-delivery for a normal birth and up to eight weeks post-delivery for a cesarean birth. This 6 or 8 week period is a paid absence.” That disability absence runs concurrently with the FMLA leave. “Up to the first 12 weeks of a maternity or paternity leave count against the employees FMLA eligibility,” wrote Sanch. “The law does not require the company to pay an employee while on leave, but the company will continue to provide existing health care coverage for the remaining FMLA time when the leave is taken in conjunction with the birth or placement of a child for adoption on foster care.”

10. CVS Health ($4,644,000,000)

CVS Health did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2013, to mark the twentieth anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act, The New York Times published a list of the paid leave policies of some well-known American employers. Of the current top ten Fortune 500 companies that were also on Times’ list, only GE appears to have increased its paid leave policy since 2013.

Most of the above plans lag far behind developed nations—and behind proposals from the major Democratic candidates for president, who, in line with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s proposed FAMILY Act, have announced plans for 12 weeks of paid leave.

Last week, Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio announced his own plan, which calls for tax credits to encourage business to provide between four and twelve weeks of paid family leave. Meanwhile, presidential candidate Carly Fiorina and other conservatives argue that businesses should be allowed to decided whether or not to offer paid family leave, and that marketplace competition will inspire them to provide better benefits to attract better talent. But talent retention doesn’t appear to be a concern of massive companies like those on this list, especially those that have thousands of low-level hourly employees in addition to full-time, salaried corporate employees.

Companies that offer paid family leave policies should be applauded, but their employees are still only a fraction of American workers: Only 12 percent of the private workforce has access to paid leave through their employer, according to the Department of Labor. Without federal oversight, much of America’s workforce will still be left with only the unpaid bare minimum.

This article has been updated.