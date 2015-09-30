Ferrante Fever Hits New York City

While friends also introduced Thurman and Deraniyagala to Ferrante’s work, Waters and Strout named James Wood’s New Yorker review as their introduction. Strout was interested in Ferrante’s anonymity; Waters noted her anger. “This is the angriest woman I have ever read. I love angry women, all my friends are angry women,” he said. Thurman, on the other hand, pushed back against the conception of Ferrante as a singularly angry woman. “These are human feelings that we have all and repress, women in particular,” she said. “This isn’t extreme rage, it’s the rage that would be current and accessible if women hadn’t been told they look prettier when they smile.” Ferrante’s rage is generally directed at poverty, at ignorance, and at male violence, and stands out all the more for its purposefulness.

That said, I think Waters has a point. As the lone man on the stage, his appraisal of Ferrante’s rage makes sense. For women, it isn’t at all shocking: We know it, because it’s buried inside, carefully held behind the façade of our everyday lives. When we dare to make our rage known, whether in response to sexual harassment on the street or in the workplace, or at home, or on mundane matters, there is risk: being called a bitch, or worse, a more violent reprisal. (One need not look farther than any discussion on street harassment.) But to men, even those like Waters who do not identify as a heterosexual, female anger can be startling. As Waters himself noted: “Here’s this panel with four women and a gay man, is it possible for a heterosexual men to read her?”

If David Lipsky’s scathing review of Ferrante’s Troubling Love is any indication, the answer may very well be a resounding no. Lipsky leads his review with his account of tearing the book in half in the midst of his second reading. “It’s the first time a novel ever made me get physical, and it was the first good mood I’d been in for weeks,” he wrote. Perhaps this is reason enough for Ferrante’s realistic portrait of rage.