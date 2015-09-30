The twenty-first century vanity museum seems to be everywhere. The Broad Museum, which opened recently in Los Angeles, is only the latest incarnation of a phenomenon that includes Walmart scion Alice Walton’s Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas, which opened in 2011, and Mexico City’s Museo Soumaya, a showcase established in the mid-nineties for the collection of business magnate Carlos Slim Helú. The vision of the Broad claims neither the wild breadth of the Soumaya, nor the strictly American focus of Crystal Bridges, nevertheless, it follows a now-familiar formula for the vanity museum: eye-catching architecture with a collection that charts the development of the art market over the last fifty years.

Located on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles, the Broad stands next door to the silvery swoops of the Frank Gehry’s Disney Concert Hall and across the street from the Museum of Contemporary Art, which has a similar collecting mission. It offers free admission, and is positioned as a “gift to the city” from Eli and Edythe Broad, billionaire philanthropists and art collectors who already provide much of the financial muscle behind L.A.’s contemporary art scene. They funded the construction of a building called the Broad Contemporary Art Museum, which opened in 2008 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and in the same year rescued MOCA, which had spent down its endowment to alarming levels. They have also been staunch and ardent supporters of performing arts, science, and education throughout Southern California.

Given the depth of this commitment to existing institutions, it’s unclear why the Broads needed to create their own museum, beyond the obvious but rather self-interested reasons of securing their legacy and maintaining control over their collection. Still, L.A. has always been a polyglot place, and there’s always room for one more voice. Based on the inaugural exhibition, it remains to be seen whether the Broad will be a distinctive conversationalist.

It is, however, a stunning space for art. Designed by New York firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the $140 million building is encased in a matte white exoskeleton, perforated in a honeycomb pattern, over a square, glass-walled interior. Visitors enter through a grotto-like lobby with curved, enveloping gray walls. The effect is a bit like the entrance to a theme park ride, but it’s oddly enticing and intimate in a way that is rare in institutional spaces.