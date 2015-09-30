Given the depth of this commitment to existing institutions, it’s unclear why the Broads needed to create their own museum, beyond the obvious but rather self-interested reasons of securing their legacy and maintaining control over their collection. Still, L.A. has always been a polyglot place, and there’s always room for one more voice. Based on the inaugural exhibition, it remains to be seen whether the Broad will be a distinctive conversationalist.

It is, however, a stunning space for art. Designed by New York firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the $140 million building is encased in a matte white exoskeleton, perforated in a honeycomb pattern, over a square, glass-walled interior. Visitors enter through a grotto-like lobby with curved, enveloping gray walls. The effect is a bit like the entrance to a theme park ride, but it’s oddly enticing and intimate in a way that is rare in institutional spaces.

From the lobby, one takes an escalator, which feels like burrowing through a tunnel, to the main galleries on the third floor, where one emerges in a vast white space. The walls here are mostly freestanding within the building’s glass enclosure, and circulation is excellent with nary a dead end or awkward sequence. The honeycomb pattern on the building’s exterior continues across the ceiling here, filtering daylight from above. When a rare cloud passes over, the light dims slightly, making the space feel connected to the outdoors even though there are no city views. To the credit of lead architect Elizabeth Diller, the focus is on the art.