Jeb Bush: Low Energy, High Altitude

Bush chose a wife, Columba, who is five feet tall. In multiple profiles of Florida’s former first lady, she has told the story of meeting Jeb and being disturbed when he stood up to say hello. "He was so tall," she told the Miami Sun-Sentinel in 1999. "I said, `Uh-oh.'" It was still an issue decades later. "It's weird," Columba told the St. Petersburg Times in 1998. "This many years and I'm still not used to it. I have to wear high heels all the time." A 1999 Miami Herald profile said Columba “all but disappears in his arms.”

When Bush is in a situation in which no short people can immediately be found to stand next to, he stands on his tippy toes. At the second Republican debate, Bush was caught standing on his tip toes, making him look as though he towered over Donald Trump, who is almost as tall at six-foot-three. Bush said he was merely trying to spot his wife in the crowd. A likely story.

Where does Bush get his height vanity? There is significant evidence that like so many neuroses, it's rooted in a troubled home. A notorious 1987 Newsweek cover story questioned George H.W. Bush's masculinity under the headline “Fighting the Wimp Factor.” The then-vice president suffered from “a perception that he isn't strong enough or tough enough for the challenges of the Oval Office.” Now, H.W. had been the director of the CIA. You might imagine having controlled all the best secrets in the whole world would have been the obvious way for Jeb to prove his father's vigor and virility. But no. Instead, Jeb told Newsweek, "I've made money betting people my dad is taller than Ronald Reagan."