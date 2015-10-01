Jeb Bush: Low Energy, High Altitude

Jeb Bush is height vain. He is vain about his height. But like so many people captivated by their own beauty, it’s not quite enough for Jeb to tower over more than 95 percent of American males. Behind the height bravado is a nagging anxiety that he's not quite tall enough.

Bush is six-foot-four. That’s really tall. Many people would be perfectly pleased with that; recently on Yahoo Answers, for instance, a woman's query about having a six-foot-four boyfriend elicited this response: “the taller the man the cooler he is. your friend has a great height and it is ideal for a man. so dont worry about this, live happily.” But Jeb has no height chill. Instead of confidently hanging around his height peers, Bush seeks out small people to stand next to so as to look even taller. On Wednesday, Bush tweeted a photo of himself standing next to CNN reporter Dana Bash, who is five-foot-two. Just a funny little height joke, right? Wrong. It’s part of a longstanding and disturbing pattern.

Bush chose a wife, Columba, who is five feet tall. In multiple profiles of Florida’s former first lady, she has told the story of meeting Jeb and being disturbed when he stood up to say hello. "He was so tall," she told the Miami Sun-Sentinel in 1999. "I said, `Uh-oh.'" It was still an issue decades later. "It's weird," Columba told the St. Petersburg Times in 1998. "This many years and I'm still not used to it. I have to wear high heels all the time." A 1999 Miami Herald profile said Columba “all but disappears in his arms.”

When Bush is in a situation in which no short people can immediately be found to stand next to, he stands on his tippy toes. At the second Republican debate, Bush was caught standing on his tip toes, making him look as though he towered over Donald Trump, who is almost as tall at six-foot-three. Bush said he was merely trying to spot his wife in the crowd. A likely story.