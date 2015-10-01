Does Homeschooling Make Children More Religious?

Demographers have consistently shown that the United States is gradually growing more secular. This secularization is a generational phenomenon–that is, each generation is becoming less religious than the one preceding it.

This is consistent with the finding that children of intensely polarized parents often embrace their parents’ views when they are young but go on to reject them as they enter young adulthood. At the same time, however, many adult children continue to identify with the religion in which they were raised, especially if they had a strong bond with a devout father.

Given these trends, many conservative religious families have turned to homeschooling as a way to better ensure that their children will grow up to be like them.