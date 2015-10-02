Margaret Atwood's Wonderfully Trashy Dystopia

From the first few chapters and the jacket copy, you wouldn’t necessarily expect The Heart Goes Last to differ from the standard apocalyptic program: Stan and Charmaine are living in their car, having uncomfortable backseat sex following the collapse of civilization, knowing that roving gangs could descend on them any minute. Desperate for hope, they apply for membership in the experimental Positron Project at Consilience, a sort of planned community bulwarked from the advancing ruin, whose population spends half the year as workers in the Positron prison and the other half in paid-for condominiums. Free from the struggles of survival, Charmaine embarks on an affair and takes to her new role administering The Procedure—execution by injection—to supposed troublemakers, while Stan nurses doubts about the community’s resident self-mythologizing (and more-than-vaguely-Jeff Bezos-like-entrepreneur/overlord).

Everything at this juncture is set for a chilling Shirley-Jackson-style parable about moral compromise for the sake of community. Instead, what follows is, for lack of a better word, trash. Glorious, sequined, pencil-thin mustache, midnight movie trash. Stan is sexually enslaved by a woman named Jocelyn, who oversees Consilience’s Surveillance efforts, and forces him to watch security footage of his wife’s passionate extra-marital encounters, then reenact them with her in bed. Jocelyn turns out to be a double agent secretly working against the Positron Project and sends Stan to the prison, where an unsuspecting Charmaine is pressured into performing The Procedure on her own husband—on Valentine’s Day!

Thanks to Jocelyn’s machinations, Stan survives and begins a new life at a factory that produces incredibly lifelike sex droids called Possibilibots, one of which has been commissioned by the head of Consilience who (out of the blue) we learn is in love with Charmaine and planning to have her brain reprogrammed to reciprocate. In order to stop this nefarious plan, Stan teams up with a prostitute whose own botched brainwash has made her emotionally dependent on a blue teddy bear and goes undercover as one of a troupe of gay Elvis impersonator-escorts in Las Vegas. There he finds his ne’er-do-well brother, who was introduced early in the novel then completely shelved, has joined a spin-off of the Blue Man Group called the Green Man Group, an improbable series of coincidences ensue and the novel ends like a Shakespearean comedy with every character—even the evil Jeff Bezos guy—romantically paired with another based on no demonstrable chemistry.

I don’t know if it’s clear from the foregoing, but The Heart Goes Last is pretty likeable despite its aggressive silliness. I’ve discovered that I want to read novels that feature pleasurebot-assembly factories and where the twilight world of Elvis rent boys is an actual subplot. But this might be because I know better and so does Margaret Atwood. She inaugurated the novel of speculative dystopia, as it is currently practiced, with 1985’s classic The Handmaiden’s Tale and perfected the formula with Oryx and Crake. The latter, arriving just two years after 9/11, presented a world of vicious online torture videos, oppressively amoral viral trends, and ubiquitous disease scares. These touches not only seemed to capture Bush-era malaise in the moment, but proved a revelation in terms of how timely and relevant science fiction could be, provided writers were willing to dispense with the space-faring utopianism of the 1960s and revisit tropes like genetic engineering and computer science through a more pessimist lens. In the following years, post-apocalypse became perhaps the most acceptable form through which to address the present, largely written by women who seemed to be asking, “If, as we’ve been told, societal structures are to blame for the oppression of minority groups by an ascendant majority, what happens when those structures are stripped away by flood, disease or generalized economic collapse?”