Margaret Atwood's Wonderfully Trashy Dystopia

Thanks to Jocelyn’s machinations, Stan survives and begins a new life at a factory that produces incredibly lifelike sex droids called Possibilibots, one of which has been commissioned by the head of Consilience who (out of the blue) we learn is in love with Charmaine and planning to have her brain reprogrammed to reciprocate. In order to stop this nefarious plan, Stan teams up with a prostitute whose own botched brainwash has made her emotionally dependent on a blue teddy bear and goes undercover as one of a troupe of gay Elvis impersonator-escorts in Las Vegas. There he finds his ne’er-do-well brother, who was introduced early in the novel then completely shelved, has joined a spin-off of the Blue Man Group called the Green Man Group, an improbable series of coincidences ensue and the novel ends like a Shakespearean comedy with every character—even the evil Jeff Bezos guy—romantically paired with another based on no demonstrable chemistry.

I don’t know if it’s clear from the foregoing, but The Heart Goes Last is pretty likeable despite its aggressive silliness. I’ve discovered that I want to read novels that feature pleasurebot-assembly factories and where the twilight world of Elvis rent boys is an actual subplot. But this might be because I know better and so does Margaret Atwood. She inaugurated the novel of speculative dystopia, as it is currently practiced, with 1985’s classic The Handmaiden’s Tale and perfected the formula with Oryx and Crake. The latter, arriving just two years after 9/11, presented a world of vicious online torture videos, oppressively amoral viral trends, and ubiquitous disease scares. These touches not only seemed to capture Bush-era malaise in the moment, but proved a revelation in terms of how timely and relevant science fiction could be, provided writers were willing to dispense with the space-faring utopianism of the 1960s and revisit tropes like genetic engineering and computer science through a more pessimist lens. In the following years, post-apocalypse became perhaps the most acceptable form through which to address the present, largely written by women who seemed to be asking, “If, as we’ve been told, societal structures are to blame for the oppression of minority groups by an ascendant majority, what happens when those structures are stripped away by flood, disease or generalized economic collapse?”

Granted, I think it’s fair to question, in books like Edan Lepucki’s California or Emily St. John Mandel’s Station Eleven, why we need to look to the future when religiously-motivated persecution and the politicization of women’s bodies is already a daily reality for thousands of earth’s current inhabitants. (One might also wonder why a Canadian writer like Atwood needs to go further than the present-day U.S. to conceive of consumerist culture as a futuristic nightmare?)