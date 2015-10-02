The Democratic Party Isn’t as Racist as the GOP. That’s Not Saying Much.

There never seems to be a shortage of new evidence at hand that the Republican Party is willing to either tolerate or actively promote racism. (Or, if you’re feeling particularly generous: “racially coded language.”) Whether it’s in a cynical attempt to fire up a shrinking white base or antagonism that has tagged along since the Civil Rights era, time and again we see a dazzling display of racial animus ranging from simple ignorance to outright hate. A sampling from the frontrunners for the 2016 presidential election: There’s the GOP’s widespread Islamophobia, cemented by Ben Carson’s wish to exclude Muslims outright from the body politic; the stewing anti-immigrant and anti-Hispanic language served up by Donald Trump, who’s currently polling the highest in the field; and the anachronistic assault on black voters coupled with a disbelief in the reality of black lives might be something they all agree on. Many commentators have construed Republican’s race problems as a crucial part of the party’s new identity. They’re right.

A more difficult question to answer, and to ask, however, is whether Democrats are doing enough in return to be a voice of anti-racism. Evidence from Thomas Edsall’s recent New York Times op-ed on the racial under-and-overtones of the Republican Party shakes some closely held Democratic convictions on race. Edsall cites a poll by the Public Religion Research Institute on whether white respondents in 2014 agreed or disagreed with the statement “Today discrimination against whites has become as big a problem as discrimination against blacks and other minorities.” He intends to isolate the delusions of the right. That’s not hard, where 76 percent of Tea Partiers and 61 percent of Republicans self-identify as deluded—which is to say, they agreed. And yet: a full 37 percent of white Democrats think that white people face the same discrimination as the populations that are disproportionately arrested, sentenced, in poverty, unemployed, and killed.

It’s not just white Democrats, though. On a number of racial issues, more than one third of all Democrats appear to hold beliefs that better fit the old southern Democrats than the supposedly modern progressives smug at the Republican Party’s descent into racial dog-whistling. A sampling of these views: bias against Islam, where 67 percent of Republicans say that Islam is “more likely to encourage violence among its believers; 42 percent of Democrats agree. On immigrants: Where about two thirds of Republicans say that immigrants “burden” rather than “strengthen” the country, a full third of Democrats feel the same way.

Granted, that more than a third of Democrats concur with Republicans on a number of racist, xenophobic, or nativist poll questions is not quite equivalent to the bile spewing from the other side of the aisle. That type of bile makes a physical wall seem like an appropriate response to human aspiration and suffering and survival; it says time is well spent protecting Americans from “Sharia law.”