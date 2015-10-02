The Democratic Party Isn’t as Racist as the GOP. That’s Not Saying Much.

It’s not just white Democrats, though. On a number of racial issues, more than one third of all Democrats appear to hold beliefs that better fit the old southern Democrats than the supposedly modern progressives smug at the Republican Party’s descent into racial dog-whistling. A sampling of these views: bias against Islam, where 67 percent of Republicans say that Islam is “more likely to encourage violence among its believers; 42 percent of Democrats agree. On immigrants: Where about two thirds of Republicans say that immigrants “burden” rather than “strengthen” the country, a full third of Democrats feel the same way.

Granted, that more than a third of Democrats concur with Republicans on a number of racist, xenophobic, or nativist poll questions is not quite equivalent to the bile spewing from the other side of the aisle. That type of bile makes a physical wall seem like an appropriate response to human aspiration and suffering and survival; it says time is well spent protecting Americans from “Sharia law.”

That said: This kind of widespread delusion should be extremely troubling for a party that positions itself as the progressive one. Even if it isn’t strictly pulling the country backwards, 37 percent is an awfully big weight to pull forward—a third of the party doesn’t see a need for change where there clearly is one. It’s a third that, when combined with the dominant conservative narrative, leads to the national discrepancies on the state of race in America so well illustrated by a Gallup poll from June: On a scale from very satisfied to very dissatisfied, 45 percent of black respondents said they were “very dissatisfied” by the way Blacks are treated in this country; just 18 percent of whites polled agreed with that assessment. This makes sense if you, like 72 percent of whites, also believe that blacks have the same chance as whites of getting a job they qualify for. It should come as no surprise that only 36 percent of black respondents concurred.