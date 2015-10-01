Condolences and Prayers: How Republicans Ignore Gun Control After Mass Shootings

Every time there's a mass shooting in America, Republican politicians respond in a strikingly similar way. Thursday was no different. Presidential candidates Jeb Bush, John Kasich, and Mike Huckabee responded to news of the shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon with tweets expressing their condolences and offering prayers for the victims and their families. What they didn't do, of course, is comment on our country's lenient gun laws.

Praying for Umpqua Community College, the victims, and families impacted by this senseless tragedy. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 1, 2015

My prayers are with everyone in Oregon. May the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, guard your hearts. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 1, 2015

The thoughts and prayers of Ohioans go out to the families & victims of the tragic shooting in Oregon today. -John — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 1, 2015

Surely the other presidential candidates—if their reaction to the Charleston shooting is any indication—will comment in a similar way, if at all. After Dylann Roof killed nine people at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June, here's how many of them responded:

May the families and the city of Charleston be lifted up by the prayers of our entire nation. http://t.co/WIcKOWRWJy pic.twitter.com/pZ1irL5qbZ — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) June 18, 2015

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of last night's shooting in Charleston https://t.co/GCtPg7yQ1r — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2015

My heart and prayers go out to Charleston, the families who have lost loved ones, and everyone who is hurting... https://t.co/vInh5b4fRy — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 18, 2015

My heart aches for the families of the #Charleston victims. I also pray you and I can conquer hatred. #heal https://t.co/2LXqYugPAn — Dr. Ben Carson (@RealBenCarson) June 18, 2015

We must not be led by fear and hatred lest we travel a path divided. Our unity is our strength to #HealInspireRevive #Charleston — Dr. Ben Carson (@RealBenCarson) June 18, 2015

Kelley and I are praying for everyone affected by this senseless tragedy in Charleston. — Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 18, 2015

Saddened by the news from Charleston. The victims and their families are in my prayers today. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 18, 2015

My heartfelt prayers go out to the victims of the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 18, 2015

The Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump, managed to separate himself from the pack yet again. On Thursday, he told The Washington Post's Philip Bump, accurately, that mass shootings are becoming more frequent:

Happened to get a call from Donald Trump a moment ago. Asked him about his thoughts on the Oregon shooting. Quote: pic.twitter.com/i9ytO9i67j — pbump

To be fair, offering condolences and prayers after a mass shooting isn't just a Republican strategy to avoid discussing the National Rifle Association, automatic assault weapons, and background checks. It's used by politicians of all stripes who oppose gun control, including Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

