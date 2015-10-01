Condolences and Prayers: How Republicans Ignore Gun Control After Mass Shootings

Every time there's a mass shooting in America, Republican politicians respond in a strikingly similar way. Thursday was no different. Presidential candidates Jeb Bush, John Kasich, and Mike Huckabee responded to news of the shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon with tweets expressing their condolences and offering prayers for the victims and their families. What they didn't do, of course, is comment on our country's lenient gun laws.

Praying for Umpqua Community College, the victims, and families impacted by this senseless tragedy. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 1, 2015

My prayers are with everyone in Oregon. May the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, guard your hearts. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 1, 2015

The thoughts and prayers of Ohioans go out to the families & victims of the tragic shooting in Oregon today. -John — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 1, 2015

Surely the other presidential candidates—if their reaction to the Charleston shooting is any indication—will comment in a similar way, if at all. After Dylann Roof killed nine people at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June, here's how many of them responded: