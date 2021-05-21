In third-class coach of the London express, an Englishman—son of the imperturbable race —was talking himself into a fine passion. I happened to be among his involuntary listeners. In the course of his harangue he repeatedly pointed his thumb at two young girls, who had stumbled into the coupe under the weight of their wicker trunk, just before the train pulled out of Plymouth. Now they sat staring at the speaker whom they evidently could not understand. Everyone was looking them over with sympathy and curiosity. "From Serbia," cried the Englishman, "from Serbia all the way to New York and then deported! Think of it, the effort, the expense, the disappointment of it—deported because the quota was full! And they have been torn away from their mother, young and stupid and scared as they are. Poor things. Now just watch them " He turned to the older girl, who was barely twenty, a pensive, rather sullen looking person with blunt Slavic features and very beautiful eyes. "

Going to Danzig?" he shouted, as though volume of tone could make her understand the unknown tongue. She shrank a little, looked at him helplessly, and surrendered her ticket.

"You see, she doesn't know. She's being sent to London—I wonder why."