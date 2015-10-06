Mary Gaitskill Makes the Superficial Bearable

Too often, Gaitskill’s work has been misread on the coarsest level, with the focus on her most provocative subject matter (prostitution, S&M, bisexuality) rather than the art that turns her apparently familiar subjects into something new. Although Because They Wanted To was nominated for a PEN/Faulkner Award and her novel Veronica was a 2005 National Book Award finalist, Gaitskill has yet to reap the mainstream renown that the diversity and fineness of her work merits. She is a cult favorite, with a reputation as “the princess of darkness” and “the mistress of transgression.” She once said in an interview, “If anything is scary about my writing, it’s that it’s the product of a very particular vision, and doesn’t reference common speech that heavily. By ‘common speech’ I don’t mean language as much as an agreed-on way of seeing, or a short-hand.”

In The Mare, Gaitskill writes of race, parenting, early adolescence, and horses with the same tender complexity that marked her earlier work on sex and relationships. The book is written from inside the minds of its main characters. The perspective changes frequently, sometimes from one paragraph to the next. Together, these overlapping inner monologues offer a full portrait of the visible and invisible factors at play in each scene. Gaitskill first describes Ginger’s experience of the moment when Velvet steps off the Fresh Air Fund bus and is introduced to her host parents: “I had an impulse to cover my stunned heart with my hands, and a stronger impulse to touch the girl’s face. … She was ours!” Here is how Velvet, with her funny, cutting preteen sensibility, feels at this same moment: “She smiled like she’d put a crown on my head. The smile was nice, but it was starting to be creepy, too. Because she was smiling like she knew me and she did not. But my face kept smiling back.”

The power of Gaitskill’s writing comes, in part, from her ability to evoke strong emotions without offering the resolutions readers have come to expect. Anger doesn’t always lead to revenge; sorrow doesn’t necessarily result in catharsis. Gaitskill allows emotions to function as they do in life: They have no agency, but simply add richness—for better and for worse—to ordinary moments. This is particularly true of the relationship between Velvet and her mother. Silvia withholds affection from Velvet, while coddling and infantilizing her little brother Dante. She beats her daughter and calls her ugly and stupid. And yet beneath this superficial summary of her parenting, she and Velvet are engaged in the mutual fulfillment of deep needs. This is how the Vargas family appears from the outside: “The people on the subway looked at us because my mom sounded crazy yelling at me about what an idiot Ginger must be and saying I stole out of her purse and I eat too much and I wore her nightgown, dragging Dante along while he talked about killing some people he made up in his head.” At home, Silvia cooks asopao and does Velvet’s hair. Her cruel words sound different than they do on a crowded street corner: “Listen, you ungrateful girl, I’m trying to educate you. … Men are babies screaming for love. They get it, they throw it across the room until it breaks and then start screaming again. And always some dumb woman comes running.” It’s not that Silvia is right to mistreat her daughter. But her cruelty acknowledges a truth about the world that has no place in classic fairytales.

For a time, Velvet and Ginger do enact a fairytale, Ginger playing the role of loving caretaker and Velvet basking in her care. “It was like we were both living a dream we had known from television and advertisements and children’s books,” Ginger says. “A dream that neither of us had believed in yet had both longed for without knowing it.” Of course this dream doesn’t last. Velvet likes spending time with an adult who’s “always nice,” but she will never respect Ginger as much as her mother, who smacks Velvet when she listens dreamily to a love song on the subway. “You stupid girl,” she says, “you give everything away! In front of people!”