He—

I am the one to notice—squats behind the can

riotous with trash, and sings without abash-

ment, as if his

wants were laid upon the lid, a barmecide

to passersby, imaginary feast, and we appreciate it.

We—the crush, the

sidewalk-blind, progress as fantoccini,

our strings flying, our legs of

wood clattering, hup to, his

begging discomfiting, until we—myself, at least—rush out of range.