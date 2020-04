The world is flame; the red curls along its edges

Need combed out to allow for:



Men, gods, animals, monsters.

If you would suck in that gold bib,



Creased beneath swaying arches—grey, cool as paste—

We would have gusts, not guests, for dinner;



We would, while we eat, ever have musicians play;

And we would eat the wind, the fat smoke, and the guitars.