President Obama Wants to Make Gun Control a "Political Choice." Oregon Already Has.

Gun-control advocates had won by successfully turning Oregon's 2014 elections into a political referendum on gun control—precisely what Obama is urging the rest of the country to do. “When you decide to vote for somebody, are making a determination as to whether this cause of continuing death for innocent people should be a relevant factor in your decision,” he said on Thursday. “If you think this is a problem, you then should expect your elected officials to reflect your views.”

The political breakthrough in Oregon was encouragng, to be sure: a glimmer of hope that gun control can work as a political issue. But the scope of what Oregon achieved, even after a pitched and expensive three-year battle, was limited. No one could have reasonably expected the new law to stop Chris Harper Mercer from his violent mission on Thursday, especially so soon after it was enacted, even though there is mounting evidence that background check laws do significantly help to reduce homicides. But these laws can only do so much, and Oregon's gun laws remain lax in many other respects. “They don’t have particularly high standards for gun ownership," says Daniel Webster, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research. "They don’t have many types of regulation of gun sellers. They don’t have a permitting process for purchasers." The state also allows concealed-carry on college campuses, and doesn’t regulate large-capacity ammunition magazines. “Last year, we graded Oregon as a D+, and the background check law probably raises that grade to about a C,” says Lindsay Nichols, a senior attorney at the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. For those who want to seriously regulate guns in Oregon, there are years of heavy lifting ahead.

Even if Oregon's gun-control activists could muster the political will to regulate gun ownership far more thoroughly, the state would run up against a hard reality: The most robust state regulations are no substitute for federal action. The absence of federal regulation has created a spotty patchwork of state laws, for instance, making it easy for traffickers to move weapons from places with lax regulations to those with stricter ones.