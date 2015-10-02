President Obama Wants to Make Gun Control a "Political Choice." Oregon Already Has.

President Barack Obama was in no mood to merely play "mourner-in-chief" on Thursday, after the massacre at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. In his 15th public statement as president after a mass shooting, Obama rebuffed the conservative critics who would soon be accusing him of "politicizing" another tragedy by tying it to gun control. “This is something we should politicize,” the president said, his voice edgy with unconcealed frustration and anger. "This is a political choice that we make to allow this to happen every few months in America."

The state of Oregon, as it happens, is one of the few that have already heeded Obama's call to make gun control a political issue. In May, thanks to the efforts of gun-control advocates who turned the 2014 midterms into a referendum on gun violence, Oregon became the eighth state in the country to pass a near-universal background check requirement for private gun sales. But while that made the state a rare political success story for gun-control advocates, it's also been a lesson in the severe limits of what incremental, state-level reform can achieve without federal action.



In the national wave of support for gun restrictions that followed the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, during the 2012 holiday season, Oregon was one of several states that tried to move forward on gun control while Congress remained hopelessly deadlocked. Universal background checks had become the rallying cry of the gun-control movement, and bills passed in Connecticut, New York, Delaware, and Colorado in the months after Newtown. In Oregon, however, a background-check bill stalled for two years, before finally passing in May 2015. What changed? Voters made the kind of choice that Obama recommended yesterday, and booted out the Republican legislators who were blocking it.

The bill had been bottled up since 2013 because the entire Republican caucus in the Senate opposed the overhaul, joined by one Democratic swing vote. In an effort to break the deadlock, national gun-control advocates seized upon Oregon’s 2014 mid-term elections as an opportunity. “It was a situation where you saw there was a political pathway in the legislature,” says Mark Prentice, a spokesman for Americans for Responsible Solutions, the advocacy group founded by former Representative Gabby Giffords.