This Louisiana Rapper Claims He Started the Bernie Craze

The "Bernie Dance" is performed by imitating the post-mortem movements of the character Bernie Lomax from the 1989 black comedy Weekend at Bernie's: leaning one’s head as far back as possible ("like a nose bleed coming through," I.S.A. instructs) and wobbling around barely upright with limp, outstretched arms. "Like you're coming back from the dead," LaVarry explained to me. The music video went viral and has now been viewed more than twelve millions times on YouTube—just a few million shy of "Harlem Shake," the breakout song and dance from 2013. (It was also adopted, somewhat oddly, as the Oakland A's ballpark theme song in 2012.)

LaVarry grew up singing "not very well" in his Shreveport church choir. His taste turned to rap—"Mystikal was my favorite," he says—as a teenager. He began writing and recording as I.S.A. in 2009, usually after finishing his shift in the "sandwich department" at a Shreveport chain restaurant called Newk's. "My little six-year-old girl came in the break room one day and asked me what I was doing," he said. "I told her I was aboutto watch a movie. She said, You need to go back in the studio. I said, I'm the parent,” LaVarry told me. “She wouldn't leave it alone, though, so I got my Coke and my bag of chips and I went back in and started free-styling about the movie I was watching: Weekend At Bernie's." Inspiration struck: "I came up with the concept: No matter what you're going through, you've gotta hold your head up and keep moving. Like Bernie!"

Over the years, there have been more than a few odd pairings of presidential candidates and popular songs—from Mitt Romney's choice of "Born Free" by Kid Rock (“You can knock me down and watch me bleed / But you can't keep no chains on me”) to Ross Perot's sampling of "Crazy" by Patsy Cline (“I knew you'd love me as long as you wanted / And then someday you'd leave me for somebody new”). But could a Democratic socialist from Vermont join forces with a dirty south rapper? "Why not?" said LaVarry's manager, Wade Lovelace, who goes by the name Moneybag Martucci. He got LaVarry on Twitter recently, "at long last."