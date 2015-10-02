Liberals Are Unfairly Taking Jeb Bush's "Stuff Happens" Out of Context

Speaking at conservative gathering in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday, Jeb Bush explained why he didn’t support government action to address mass shootings like the one that killed nine people at Umpqua Community College in Oregon this week.

“We’re in a difficult time in our country and I don’t think more government is necessarily the answer to this,” he said. “I think we need to reconnect ourselves with everybody else. It’s very sad to see. But I resist the notion—and I had this challenge as governor, because, look, stuff happens. There’s always a crisis. And the impulse is always to do something and it’s not always the right thing to do.”

The words “stuff happens” ripped through Twitter before video of the full statement was available, leaving many thousands of people with the impression that Bush had responded to tragedy with gross insensitivity.

Let’s stipulate that Jeb Bush is tin-eared and totally wrong about the appropriateness of a government response to mass shootings. Even so, his comments clearly imply that we should interpret the term “stuff” as a shorthand for tragedies and other crises.