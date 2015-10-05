Why CEOs Won’t Stop Earning Such High Salaries Anytime Soon

That CEOs are overpaid is something, as Leonard Cohen would say, “everybody knows”; including the directors and shareholders who ultimately decide their pay. Yet firms are unwilling to do anything about it, because to do so would damage internal relations, undermine status and run against the norms of the system.

Across Europe, the US and Australia, four fifths of people believe business leaders in their countries are overpaid and/or that executive salaries should be capped.

In Britain, the head of the Institute of Directors said the “current rate of executive pay is unsustainable”. Several global business leaders have criticised “excessive compensation”. Paul Anderson, then retiring chief executive officer (CEO) of BHP Billiton, saw “no way to justify the incredible compensation” of CEOs.

An Australian survey showed a majority of directors considered CEOs were overpaid—yet boards of directors set CEO pay. In-depth interviews with non-executive directors brought out comments like “I don’t think any individual is worth that much”.