Why CEOs Won’t Stop Earning Such High Salaries Anytime Soon

“if I had been paid 50% more, I would not have done it better. If I had been paid 50% less, then I would not have done it worse”.

This disaffection is founded in reality. From the mid 1980s, real executive salaries grew substantially faster than average real wages.

Yet that difference in growth rates has not always existed. In America, Britain and Australia, series on executive pay and average earnings tracked each other fairly closely through the 1970s and early 1980s; but from the mid-1980s they diverged. CEO pay helps explain the rise in top income earners’ share of national income, which in turn is only evident since the early 1980s.

Yet evidence shows the link between CEO pay and performance is often either negligible or negative—though there is some evidence of a weak, positive link, but this may be only in particular periods, such as boom times.