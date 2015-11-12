Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt is a dedicated humanitarian and her view of a political problem is usually composed of social and moral ingredients, offering up, as it were, a contribution to the values of Point Four and the United Nations. As a former UN delegate, she knows what she is after—and she proceeds to give us a warm survey of her far-flung journey into Point Four and the many other sore points currently facing the world of the East.

In this book, which started out as a courtesy call on Prime Minister Nehru, Mrs. Roosevelt sets herself a goal—an examination of the social scourges enveloping the Middle East, Pakistan and India. En route, she called at Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, where she paused long enough to analyze the social and political soil of the backward Arab world, and her report does not skim over the harsh facts of reality. Prosperity can come when the Arab leaders decide that they can and will live in peace with the more modern state of Israel.

Leaving Jordan, Mrs. Roosevelt goes on a six-day fact-hunting safari in Israel, giving us a capsule review of what Israel has done and what she still faces. Sympathetic to Israel's goal, yet alert to ail the human problems facing 800,000 Arab refugees, Mrs. Roosevelt places the solution into the hands of the irrational Arab League. Her facts are basic, for she sees things without the rosy glow of the accompanying propagandists. Poverty is not a religious necessity, nor does it cleanse the spirit. Water-power and modern means, she says, can do much more for man in the dry deserts than a continued feudal outlook, and she gets to the nub of the problem with expeditious charrm and dignity.

The invitation to Pakistan, next on the investigator's itinerary, came from the All Pakistan Women's Association, offering Mrs. Roosevelt a chance to survey the role of women in the new political age of partitioned Pakistan. Partition from India brought with it many evils, splitting the economies of both countries into painful segments. India retained most of its physical assets but lost its farm lands, and Pakistan, a jute producing country, found the jute mills on the Indian side of the partition line. The balances, such as they were, were mostly religious and spiritual, for partition also divided the subcontinent's ability to defend itself against Communism. Also, two standing armies, each ready to war against the other, have eaten up resources that could have been put to better use. Yet Pakistan is growing, despite purdah, the Moslem code for calling women inferior beings.