Is an Amy Schumer Essay Collection Worth $10 Million?

In 2012, before the success of Inside Amy Schumer and Trainwreck, Amy Schumer sold an essay collection to HarperCollins for $1 million. Over the next year or so, Schumer turned in a few essays, but the project ultimately didn’t go far. The material was raw, so in 2013, New Yorker writer Patricia Marx was brought in for rewrites. Still, there wasn’t much progress, and the following year, Schumer canceled the contract altogether, claiming she was “too busy.” She almost certainly was: in 2014, Schumer’s star was rapidly ascending—Inside Amy Schumer had become a huge hit with viewers and critics, and she was hard at work on Trainwreck, her first feature film. This summer, Trainwreck grossed over $100 million. And then, last week, Schumer got a new book deal, also for an essay collection, but this time, the publisher was Simon & Schuster, and the deal was worth between $8 and $10 million.

All of this appeared in a report by Alexandra Alter in last Thursday’s New York Times. On one level, all of this makes complete sense. A book from Amy Schumer was probably worth around $1 million in 2012. Three years later—following the massive success of her movie and TV show—she commanded a much, much higher figure. Who wouldn’t cancel a $1 million contract if you knew you could make much, much more? (Schumer’s advance has the distinction of being the highest ever to a pop culture figure.)

And yet, on another level, everything about this story is insane. As Emily Gould tweeted last week, the Schumer saga represents “how nonsensical the publishing industry can be.” Alter’s piece is a fine tale of two book deals, yet it leaves some of the biggest questions about celebrity book deals unanswered. Is Amy Schumer’s essay collection actually worth $8-10 million? Will it make Simon & Schuster any money? Massive book deals have been a fact of life for major publishers since the early 1980s, but they’re still not particularly well understood outside of the publishing industry—in many cases, they aren’t particularly well understood inside it either.

Why dole out so much money in the first place? Overhead. Publishers have been consolidating ever since Random House bought A.A. Knopf back in the 1960s, and there’s no sign that they’ll stop anytime soon. Today, five multi-billion dollar companies control most of the trade market in America: Penguin Random House, Hachette, Macmillan, HarperCollins, and Simon & Schuster.