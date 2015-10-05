Is an Amy Schumer Essay Collection Worth $10 Million?

Very few books can guarantee the kind of volume needed to pay for that overhead, so those that do command a high price: publishers are, in a sense, paying a premium for a degree of certainty that the book they’re acquiring will generate the kind of cash needed to pay salaries, rent, and hit revenue goals. In conversations with people inside the industry, multiple people told me that you “need to feed the beast” with bestsellers. And books by celebrities—particularly comics, after the smash success of Bossypants—are feeding the beast right now. Here’s Alter, breaking down the landscape:

Editors and publishers have since been betting huge sums on comedians who have the potential to become breakout literary stars, including Amy Poehler, B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling, whose book Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? has sold nearly 1.3 million copies. Random House paid more than $3 million to the Girls actress and writer Lena Dunham for Not That Kind of Girl, a book of essays that has sold 525,000 hardcover copies and e-books since it was published in 2014. Penguin is reported to have paid around $3.5 million for the comedian Aziz Ansari’s recently published book about dating in the Internet era, which has sold some 282,000 copies in all formats, including audio.

Of course, there’s no such thing as a sure thing in publishing. “There’s still a lot of risk involved,” former Bloomsbury publisher and editorial director Peter Ginna told me. “The bigger the advance, the more you’re putting at risk. But the risk on Amy Schumer is less than on most midlist titles—it’s less than the risk on a first novel. The absolute numbers are much bigger. Maybe it turns out you’re only going to sell $6 million in books. That can happen. History is littered with spectacular flops. But the flops tend to come from off the wall books [that were given big advances].” Garth Risk Hallberg's City On Fire, a 944-page debut novel that was acquired by Knopf for nearly $2 million, seems to fit the profile of an "off-the-wall" book—people inside and outside of the publishing industry will be watching its performance after it's officially released on October 13th.

Massively successful books have other advantages for publishers beyond revenue. The literary agent Russell Galen told Alter that these deals help give publishers “prestige.” Ginna told me something similar: “You want to have an Amy Schumer on your list because when you’re talking to producers on the Today Show who want Amy Schumer, you can bargain with them” and get the author of a book that might not ordinarily command the attention of a morning show into a highly coveted slot.