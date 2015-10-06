J.M. Coetzee's Therapy Session

“What relationship do I have with my life history,” Coetzee asks in his first letter. “Am I its conscious author, or should I think of myself as simply a voice uttering with as little interference as possible a stream of words welling up from my interior?” As its subtitle suggests, The Good Story is interested in the relationship between storytelling and truth, a subject that is as relevant to Kurtz’s profession as it is to Coetzee’s. We tell ourselves a narrative about our life, and this account is always subjective. When patients visit therapists with the hope of feeling better, they are, in a sense, searching for a story that casts their lives in a kinder light.

Kurtz had reached out to Coetzee because of his fiction’s unconventional depiction of interiority, his particular focus on the inner mind and its thought processes. His novels operate in those deep, Dostoyevskian realms of introspection from where people seldom emerge enthused about life. He asks questions about existence that people don’t ask, and should not ask, if they want to simply live a comfortable life. His books are not therapeutic; they are written to discomfort.

A psychologist, Kurtz has a more pragmatic understanding of human nature, of the ways in which people express their internal troubles and learn to overcome them. In fact, what is most bracing about The Good Story is her combative approach. Kurtz, importantly, is prepared to firmly critique Coetzee, something even a celebrated writer like Paul Auster was unwilling to do in their published correspondence, Here and Now. She rigorously examines his subtle ideas, and is especially suspicious of what he has to say about truth. And Coetzee, a Nobel Laureate and two-time Booker winner, humbly accepts her criticism. The pleasures of this book lie in the ways they absorb one another’s critiques, adjust their claims, and—sometimes—exchange positions.