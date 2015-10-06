The Secret Maoist Chinese Operation That Conquered Malaria—and Won a Nobel

At the height of the Cultural Revolution, Project 523—a covert operation launched by the Chinese government and headed by a young Chinese medical researcher by the name of Tu Youyou—discovered what has been the most powerful and effective anti-malarial drug therapy to date.

Known in Chinese as qinghaosu and derived from the sweet wormwood (Artemisia annua L.), artemisinin was only one of several hundred substances Tu and her team of researchers culled from Chinese drugs and folk remedies and systematically tested in their search for a treatment to chloroquine-resistant malaria.

How Tu and her team discovered artemisinin tells us much about the continual Chinese effort to negotiate between tradition/modern and indigenous/foreign.

Indeed, contrary to popular assumptions that Maoist China was summarily against science and scientists, the Communist party-state needed the scientific elite for certain political and practical purposes.