Men Need to Lean Out

The uncomfortable truth is that money-making and earning power lie at the heart of our conception of American masculinity. This is deeply detrimental to women—not because it prevents women from advancing in the workplace per se, but because it prevents men from participating equally in the activities of the home. And as Anne-Marie Slaughter emphasizes in her new book, Unfinished Business, women don’t advance at work in the same way, at the same pace as their male counterparts, when caregiving responsibilities—cooking, cleaning, carpooling, arranging play dates and doctors appointments—fall predominantly on their shoulders. 21st century men tend to support their wives’ careers, but when something has to give, it’s almost inevitably the woman’s career that suffers. Leaning in more aggressively isn’t enough to tip the scale unless men also start to lean out.

In Unfinished Business, Slaughter, CEO of the New America Foundation and former director of policy planning in Hillary Clinton’s State Department, picks up the argument she began in her 2012 Atlantic article, “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All.” Perhaps most provocatively, she calls for a redefinition of masculinity: “Most of the pervasive gender inequalities in our society—for both men and women—cannot be fixed,” she writes, “unless men have the same range of choices with respect to mixing caregiving and breadwinning that women do.” Men have to be encouraged to be lead parents, to defer promotions or work part-time, to take paternity leave, and to ask for flexible hours just as women do. But they’re not going to make those choices unless they are respected and rewarded as men for doing so. That is to say, unless we dissociate masculinity from money-making and treat caregiving as valuable, life-sustaining work—an investment in America’s human capital.

The notion that it’s a man’s job to “provide,” Slaughter points out, goes back at least as far as the New Testament. Saint Paul writes, “If any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel.” The idea has been so internalized through the centuries that we seem to think there is a near-biological instinct for men to be providers, but it may very well be a socialized bias. “For the skeptics who shake their heads and think I’m challenging nature itself,” Slaughter argues, “consider just how certain men have been for centuries that the highest and best role for women was as wives and mothers, daughters and sisters, nurturing and caring for others.” As traditional notions about women’s roles in society continue to break down, it’s hard to see why men’s shouldn’t too.