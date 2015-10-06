The Next Librarian of Congress Should Be an Actual Librarian

At other times in the institution’s history, librarians looked to the Library of Congress and its Librarian for leadership and example, but under Billington, the Library of Congress became increasingly distant from the library community. Billington’s lack of participation in the Digital Public Library of America suggests he did not see his agency as a true national library. Someone with a broader vision of the role of the Library of Congress could provide vision and leadership to libraries across the country. They could advocate on issues many libraries support, like intellectual freedom and open access to information. They could partner with libraries and other cultural heritage institutions on digital library initiatives and provide valuable resources and expertise. Instead of tentatively embracing the digital revolution, as they did under Billington, they could be leaders in digitization and the preservation of digital materials.

The Librarian of Congress’s role in overseeing the Copyright Office gives them significant power over copyright policy that impacts the use of media and electronic devices in our everyday lives. Every three years, the Librarian of Congress determines exemptions to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), which criminalizes any circumvention of digital rights management, even for uses that do not violate copyright. This provision in the law was made so DMCA could keep up with technological and market changes.

Billington made important exemptions that supported the duplication, remixing, and use of copyrighted works, but also refused to make others. For instance, he was instrumental in making it illegal for individuals to jailbreak their legally-purchased tablets and video game consoles, moves that were widely criticized. "The new batch of exemptions illustrate the fundamentally arbitrary nature of the DMCA's exemption process," wrote Ars Technica’s Timothy B. Lee in 2012. "For the next three years, you'll be allowed to jailbreak smartphones but not tablet computers. You'll be able to unlock phones purchased before January 2013 but not phones purchased after that. It will be legal to rip DVDs to use an excerpt in a documentary, but not to play it on your iPad. None of these distinctions makes very much sense.” Though Lee acknowledges that “Congress probably deserves more blame” than Billington, a Librarian of Congress with a strong understanding of technological trends, copyright, and real-life use cases could properly support the Copyright Office and, through DMCA exemptions, help bring copyright law into the digital age.

Since 1987, there have been significant changes in publishing and while alternative models, such as open access publishing and open educational resources have grown tremendously, the Library of Congress has not kept pace. The Obama Administration has expressed its support for providing open access to federally-funded research, yet the Library of Congress still has not made Congressional Research Reports publicly available. Instead, outside organizations like the Federation of American Scientists make them available through records requests. The next Librarian of Congress could make these and other resources available to the public and use the position to advocate for opening up more taxpayer-funded content to the public. Open access to research provides every American with equal access to knowledge, and can increase the impact of research, improve quality of care in medicine, and encourage innovation in science and technology.