The Woman Who Taught Korea to Surf

While Korea is hardly known for its surf, the wintertime and typhoon season can bring solid swells. Outdated rules, however, sometimes prevent would-be wave riders from paddling out into the best conditions, as Korean authorities are ready to slap brazen surfers with significant fines. It would be like ticketing Vermonters for riding down mountains in the winter—they’d pay the fine and do it again anyway.

On the day that Seo and I stood on the beach studying the ocean, we were presented a summer flatness familiar to surfers worldwide. The waves were nothing more than mushy bumps that the wind had disorganized. Everyone waited to get a little lucky. We ran into the water together, and with her sun-bleached hair and nimble stride, Seo didn’t look much different than her peers, a floating contingent of twenty- and thirty-year-olds. But even her teenaged son, who spends part of the year in Bali with Seo's daughter—both of whom ride for major surf labels, Hurley and Rip Curl respectively—has probably considered that his mother might be the coolest person on the beach. (“When he was younger,” she said of her son, “I had to actually give him won”—Korean currency—“just to catch waves.”)

In the water, Seo paddled through the lineup. Her presence granted her instant respect, and every other surfer bowed as she slipped past. I've surfed hundreds of breaks in a couple of dozen countries, and whenever the crowds got heavy, a tense vibe tends to brew in the seas. But in the waters of Song Jeong—at least with Seo on patrol—it was all smiles.