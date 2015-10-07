The Woman Who Taught Korea to Surf

A little more than two decades ago, if you had stood on the shorelines of Song Jeong, a beach town on the outskirts of South Korea’s second city, Busan, you might have seen a single person bobbing in the sea or flying on a board across a line of swell—a slight woman, who, in the decades to follow, would start a revolution and eventually bring surfing ashore. But it was the late ’80s then. Korea had traditional expectations for its women, and it was even uncommon to find a woman in an office. Which is why it’s surprising that the woman in the sea, Mi Hee Seo, now 49, today runs perhaps the most successful surf shop in the country.

Before all that, though, Seo competed nationally as a champion skier. When she wasn't carving the slopes, she was winning prizes as a windsurfer and baffling her neighbors in the waters around Busan. By 1995, Mi Hee Seo had opened up a windsurfing shop in her city, but was unable to interest her fellow Koreans in the sport—it just wasn’t part of the culture. It was also unsafe for novices as the constant, heavy winds were dangerous for a rookie with a sail. Seo's fledgling company stayed firmly in the red.

The following year, Seo saw a Korean-Australian man spring into the water on a board half the size of her windsurfing craft. She wondered how he would even manage without a sail. “I thought windsurfing was the only way to catch a wave,” she admitted through an interpreter. And then a wave broke. The man popped to his feet, dancing the shortboard across the little glass wall. "I ran over to him and grabbed his arm and asked him to teach me," Seo said as we sat in her Song Jeong Surf Club, the very first surf shop and surf club in Korea. After that day, she switched her focus to surfing.

In the clubhouse, photographs of Korea's short surf history hang on blond wood walls along with pictures of Seo dropping in on a large Balinese wave. Plaques and a few dozen trophies celebrate her prowess. That day, a cohort of youngsters at least half Seo's age milled about, thumbed through surf magazines, waxed their decks, or just waxed nostalgia about the day before—all surfers want to impress a visitor with their break.