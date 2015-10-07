Ben Carson Is Confident He'd Confront a Mass Shooter, But He Has No Clue

Ben Carson is under fire for his callous comment on Fox News on Tuesday that, if he were in a situation like the mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Oregon, "I would not just stand there and let him shoot me. I would say, 'Hey guys, everybody attack him. He may shoot me, but he can’t get us all.'"

"Well, actually"-ing victims of a mass murderer is always a good look. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/ben-carson-oregon-shooting_5613d305e4b0baa355ad32d6?utm_hp_ref=politics ... — jesseltaylor

I am hereby calling for schools to put a Ben Carson in every classroom to prevent future shootings http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/ben-carson-oregon-shooting_5613d305e4b0baa355ad32d6 ... (via @aterkel) — nickpwing

Carson seems convinced that he'd act heroically in the face of danger, but the Republican presidential candidate shouldn't be so sure of himself, says Dr. Nick Ladany, dean of the School of Leadership and Education Sciences at University of San Diego and a former psychology professor.

“It strikes me as a very simpleminded approach to how someone would respond to a crisis,” Ladany told me. “We can fantasize all we want about how we might react, but until you’re in the situation you really don’t know.”

Ladany said Carson’s comments ignore the intricacies of split-second decisions required in an emergency. Most people don’t instinctively confront a threat, because doing so puts their lives in greater danger; the human instinct for self-preservation instead causes people to run—if they don’t first experience what Ladany describes as a paralysis in decision-making—or hide.