Ben Carson Is Confident He'd Confront a Mass Shooter, But He Has No Clue

If you can run, you should—and even leave others behind if they won’t follow you. If you cannot escape, hiding is the next best option. Fighting an assailant is only a “last resort” that requires “committing to your actions," says DHS.

Most people don't have the wherewithal to know precisely what to do during a moment of crisis. That knowledge usually comes from extensive training in how to respond to particular situations. Just as EMTs are more likely to know what to do when they see a car accident, people with military or police experience are more likely to know what to do when faced with a gunman. Crepeau-Hobson said preparedness or military training can lead to a feeling of empowerment to fight back. "They've been trained on how to survive and what to do in those high-stress situations," she said. "That training just takes over."

Perhaps it is no coincidence, then, that in the Roseburg, Oregon shooting, the man who confronted gunman Chris Harper-Mercer was an Army veteran: Chris Mintz reportedly was in the classroom next to Room 15, where the shooting began and most of the carnage occurred. He fled to the adjacent building, the library, where he pulled a fire alarm and alerted students to flee. Then he returned to Snyder Hall and tried to block the shooter from entering another classroom. The New York Times reports: