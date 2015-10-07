Necklaces—both priceless and fake—abound in The Clasp (it’s one of the great, subtle jokes that run through the book), but the deepest joke—and perhaps the only successfully dark one—is how neatly an Old World tragedy about the delusions of class can be flipped into a romp about the cult of “self-actualization” in modern-day America. What do bourgeois social climbers in 19th-century Paris have to do with American millennials? They share the languor and the fear that characterize an abundance of choice. The stressful illusion that all is potentially within reach—both the finest destinies and their cheapest imitations. One wrong move, and we might easily waste our lives in pursuit of inauthentic things: the wrong partners, the wrong careers, the wrong goals.

What do bourgeois social climbers in 19th-century Paris have to do with American millennials?

If Maupassant’s plot hinges, in part, on scarcity and how it empowers the elite, Crosley’s hinges, in part, on mass production and the American love of imitation—except when it comes to the specialness of our individual lives. We’re brought up to spend our twenties anxiously awaiting the arrival of those glamorous strangers, our true selves. Crosley’s comedy is nearly always upbeat, almost stubbornly so, but it still manages to slyly investigate the downside of “personal authenticity,” that weird American obsession that distorts everything from our shopping habits to our national politics. In The Clasp, characters struggle on the brink of 30 to transform the fake—meaning the privately miserable and “successful” lives they’ve been pretending to lead—into something real.

There are three protagonists in The Clasp, and each of them embodies some of the essential DNA of Maupassant’s Mathilde. There’s Victor, a depressive Adrian Brody lookalike who designs search-engine algorithms; Nathan, a handsome, womanizing TV writer living/hiding out in Hollywood; and Kezia, who resembles Crosley and works for a tyrannical jewelry designer. Kezia is tasked with overseeing the production of the Starlight Express, a limited-edition faux pearl and sapphire necklace with a fatal design flaw: The cloisonné clasp is malfunctioning.