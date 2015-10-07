When Guy de Maupassant’s “The Necklace” first appeared in the pages of Le Gaulois, in 1884, it was all anybody could talk about: The instructive, seductive short story—about a socially ambitious young woman’s foolish lie and its awful consequences—obsessed French society and alarmed critics, some of whom worried that it was simply too sad a tale. In it, “pretty and charming” Mathilde Loisel borrows a diamond necklace from a wealthy friend and promptly loses it; to save face, she and her husband quietly replace it, but the cost of the new necklace sends them deep into debt and a life of grueling labor. A decade later, Mathilde runs into her wealthy friend and finally confesses, only to learn that the necklace she lost was a cheap imitation, worth almost nothing. She’s wasted her youthful promise in trying, pointlessly, to make the fake into something real.

In a bit of “harmless sport,” Henry James adapted the plot for his short story “Paste” in 1891, twisting Maupassant’s tragedy into a comedy of manners in which a fake necklace turns out to be real, and there have been plenty of adaptations since. The newest—and arguably the funniest—is Sloane Crosley’s The Clasp, a light-hearted but sincere novel about three college friends who reunite a decade after graduation and end up in a kind of soul-searching caper that takes them through New York, Los Angeles, Florida, and France. As they try to sort out their lives, they’re also hunting down the very necklace that they believe may have inspired Maupassant’s short story.

Necklaces—both priceless and fake—abound in The Clasp (it’s one of the great, subtle jokes that run through the book), but the deepest joke—and perhaps the only successfully dark one—is how neatly an Old World tragedy about the delusions of class can be flipped into a romp about the cult of “self-actualization” in modern-day America. What do bourgeois social climbers in 19th-century Paris have to do with American millennials? They share the languor and the fear that characterize an abundance of choice. The stressful illusion that all is potentially within reach—both the finest destinies and their cheapest imitations. One wrong move, and we might easily waste our lives in pursuit of inauthentic things: the wrong partners, the wrong careers, the wrong goals.

If Maupassant’s plot hinges, in part, on scarcity and how it empowers the elite, Crosley’s hinges, in part, on mass production and the American love of imitation—except when it comes to the specialness of our individual lives. We’re brought up to spend our twenties anxiously awaiting the arrival of those glamorous strangers, our true selves. Crosley’s comedy is nearly always upbeat, almost stubbornly so, but it still manages to slyly investigate the downside of “personal authenticity,” that weird American obsession that distorts everything from our shopping habits to our national politics. In The Clasp, characters struggle on the brink of 30 to transform the fake—meaning the privately miserable and “successful” lives they’ve been pretending to lead—into something real.