Who Will Win the Nobel Prize for Literature?

Haruki Murakami (Japanese novelist; 6/ 1 odds)

Umberto Eco (Italian semiotician, essayist, philosopher, literary critic, and novelist; 50/1 odds)

Karl Ove Knausgard (Norwegian novelist; 50/1 odds)

David Malouf (Australian novelist; 33/1 odds)

Peter Carey (Australian novelist; 33/1 odds)

A.S. Byatt (British novelist; 50/1 odds)

Colm Toibin (Irish novelist, short story writer and playwright; 50/1 odds)

Les Murray (Australian poet and critic; 50/1 odds)

Margaret Atwood (Canadian novelist, poet and essayist; 50/1 odds)

Neil Gaiman (British novelist, short story writer and graphic novelist; 50/1 odds)

Paul Muldoon (Irish poet; 50/1 odds)

Anne Carson (Canadian poet, essayist, and translator; 20/1 odds)

Gerald Murnane (Australian novelist; 50/1 odds)

Hilary Mantel (English novelist and short story writer; 50/1 odds)

Ian McEwan (British novelist and short story writer; 50/1 odds)

James Kelman (Scottish novelist, short story writer, playwright, and essayist; 50/1 odds)

Don Paterson (Scottish poet; 50/1 odds)

Rohinton Mistry (Indo-Canadian novelist and short story writer; 50/1 odds)

Salman Rushdie (Indo-British novelist, short story writer, and essayist; 50/1 odds)

Tom Stoppard (British playwright; 50/1 odds)

William Trevor (Irish novelist, short story writer and playwright; 50/1 odds)

Perennial favorite Haruki Murakami is not going to win the Nobel Prize this year, and I can’t really see him winning it anytime soon. His reputation and popularity have made him a favorite for gamblers, but I suspect this will also prevent him from taking home the top prize. Eco is another candidate who’s probably too popular and accessible to win (though I did have a dream that he won a couple months ago, whatever that’s worth). As for the rest of this group, there are a couple of genuine Nobel candidates here. I wouldn’t mind seeing Kelman get it, but Mistry and Trevor also come to mind as serious possibilities. Stoppard is also due for a lifetime achievement award at this point, but Alice Munro won the prize two years ago, and I can’t see the committee awarding another English-language writer so soon. That hasn’t happened since Nadine Gordimer, Derek Walcott, and Toni Morrison won it in 1991, 1992, and 1993, respectively. And Karl Knausgaard isn’t going to win because the Nobel Prize Committee doesn’t want to subject itself or us to the work that would follow.

Sorry, But None of These Americans Is Going to Win

Joyce Carol Oates (American novelist and short story writer; 10/1 odds)

Philip Roth (American novelist; 10/1 odds)

Don DeLillo (American novelist; 20/1 odds)

Bob Dylan (American songwriter; 33/1 odds)

Cormac McCarthy (American novelist; 33/1 odds)

Lydia Davis (American short story writer; 33/1 odds)

Marilynne Robinson (American novelist; 33/1 odds)

Thomas Pynchon (American novelist; 33/1 odds)

Ursula Le Guin (American novelist and short story writer; 33/1 odds)

Daniel Kahneman (American psychologist; 50/1 odds)

E.L. Doctorow (American novelist; 50/1 odds)

George R.R. Martin (American novelist and short story writer; 50/1 odds)

Joan Didion (American novelist and journalist; 50/1 odds)

John Ashbery (American poet; 50/1 odds)

Richard Ford (American novelist; 50/1 odds)

An American hasn’t won the Nobel Prize for Literature since Toni Morrison won it in 1993, and an American is probably not going to win it in 2015. Munro’s victory two years ago, makes it highly unlikely that the prize would go to an American. That said, even if they were going to award the candidate to an American, I doubt they would give it to one of the candidates listed above. Only DeLillo strikes me as a plausible Nobel laureate, though I could envision a world in which Ursula Le Guin and Lydia Davis take the prize. (This may be wishful thinking). John Ashbery is arguably the most influential poet of the past half-century, but he isn’t going to win this year. Joyce Carol Oates’s voluminous output and Twitter feed disqualify her. Roth’s retirement makes him unlikely to get the call. McCarthy’s work is almost certainly too regional. Pynchon’s output is too weird, while Robinson will likely be excluded because her novels are too similar to one another (though I suppose that did help Patrick Modiano). E.L. Doctorow is intriguing, but unlikely—he died over the summer and would have had to have already made the longlist to be under consideration.

Richard Ford would win the Nobel Prize, but the Committee is too afraid to invite him to the party. Daniel Kahneman is a psychologist, for Chrissakes and he hasn’t written fiction in his life, as far as I know—he’s best known as the author of your dad’s favorite book, Thinking Fast and Slow. Joan Didion isn’t going to win because the Internet would explode if she did. The Nobel Prize Committee knows better than to provide another distraction to George R.R. Martin—they surely want Winds of Winter as badly as we do. And Bob Dylan? Despite being beloved by people who don’t know anything about the kinds of writers who actually win the Nobel Prize for Literature, Bob Dylan is not winning the Nobel Prize for Literature. If Dylan does win, I will eat my copy of Blood on the Tracks.