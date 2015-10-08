Republicans Are About to Cut a Handout to Big Banks—Thanks to Progressive Democrats

The subsidy is a 6 percent dividend on stock that 2,900 banks hold in the Federal Reserve system. Banks must purchase this stock, a set percentage of their capital, to be members of the regional Fed banks, but it has a set value that never changes and cannot be sold. Banks cannot lose money on the stock; they’re even paid out if their regional Fed bank disbands. It’s basically a membership fee to fund the regional Fed banks’ activities, but the fee awards them a 6 percent dividend every year. The dividend has held constant since the founding of the Federal Reserve in 1913: If you’re JPMorgan Chase and have held stock since then, you have made your investment back six times over, without ever risking any loss.

The Fed originally offered the dividend to member banks to attract them into the system. But these days, nationally chartered banks must join by law. And even state-chartered banks must abide by the requirements of membership. So this is just a risk-free, lump-sum payment that has outlived its initial purpose, and carries on through inertia.

When I wrote about this back in March 2014, the only movement toward limiting the Fed dividend came from the Progressive Caucus, which proposed cutting the “excessive” dividend in half for “the country’s largest banks,” from 6 percent to 3 percent. And there, the proposal sat for over a year. In the roll call on the Progressive Caucus’ entire budget, the only time the Fed dividend was technically on the floor, it got just 89 votes.