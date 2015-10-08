Republicans Are About to Cut a Handout to Big Banks—Thanks to Progressive Democrats

The Republican-led Congress, armed with their largest House majority since the 1920s and lined up in opposition to any further restrictions on Wall Street, nonetheless is on the verge of cutting over $16 billion in subsidies that go exclusively to big banks—and the proposal they’re using comes out of the Congressional Progressive Caucus budget. According to Bloomberg, the subsidy first came under scrutiny after I argued for its elimination in a New Republic article last year. Now, even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees with me. Go figure.

Why would the leadership of the party of big business attack a handout to giant financial institutions? The story reveals how policy sometimes works in Washington: It’s haphazard and irrational, but sometimes the key to success on Capitol Hill is having the right proposal ready at the right time, no matter how hopeless its drafting may seem.

The subsidy is a 6 percent dividend on stock that 2,900 banks hold in the Federal Reserve system. Banks must purchase this stock, a set percentage of their capital, to be members of the regional Fed banks, but it has a set value that never changes and cannot be sold. Banks cannot lose money on the stock; they’re even paid out if their regional Fed bank disbands. It’s basically a membership fee to fund the regional Fed banks’ activities, but the fee awards them a 6 percent dividend every year. The dividend has held constant since the founding of the Federal Reserve in 1913: If you’re JPMorgan Chase and have held stock since then, you have made your investment back six times over, without ever risking any loss.

The Fed originally offered the dividend to member banks to attract them into the system. But these days, nationally chartered banks must join by law. And even state-chartered banks must abide by the requirements of membership. So this is just a risk-free, lump-sum payment that has outlived its initial purpose, and carries on through inertia.