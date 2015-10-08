The Long, Strange History of ABC Family

I didn’t want to love ABC Family’s The Fosters. I tried to resist the show, which centers on an interracial lesbian couple, Stef Foster and Lena Adams, and their multiracial family of five kids, some of whom are foster children. (Get it?) But I couldn’t: It’s too good. New Yorker television critic Emily Nussbaum has written that the show is “understated”; “largely undidactic”; “wise, funny, and insightful”’—with diversity “baked” into the premise of the show. All of these things are true, and the show is pretty dreamy. A friend of a friend calls it “acceptance porn”: Everyone finds a place in diverse Anchor Beach, California, and in the loving arms of the Adams-Foster clan.

Lena and Stef and the kids are clearly supposed to embody what the network calls “A New Kind of Family,” one that departs from 7th Heaven’s lily-white Camden family, one that embraces, say, families of color, interracial relationships, and same-sex parents. Yet I kind of hate that I love it—partly because Stef and Lena are, respectively, a cop and a charter school principal, a shot of neoliberalism with your assimilation politics; and partly because I’ve always thought of the network as vaguely Christian: Any channel that broadcast Secret Life of the American Teenager smells of strained morality and squeaky-clean visuals to me.

And it’s because of viewers like me that the Disney-owned network (ABC is also a Disney property) has announced that as of January 16 it will be renamed Freeform. If anything, ABC Family should be catnip to me: I’m still (barely) in the network’s core demographic, people (though mostly women) ages 14-34. (The network calls us “Becomers,” because we navigate a whole host of life changes in those decades—“from your first kiss to your first kid,” they claim.)

Courtesy of ABC

But my older associations with ABC Family get in the way. According to network president Tom Ascheim, Deadline reported Tuesday, the motivation for the rebranding was that “core viewers understand the younger, social-media active brand while non-viewers associate it with wholesome and family-friendly programming.” This name-change marks a decisive effort to finally shed the neoconservative Christian ethos that has dogged the channel’s branding, however mildly, since Fox bought the network from Pat Robertson in 1998. Yes, that Pat Robertson. In the ABC Family constellation, the televangelist may be the Foster family’s strangest bedfellow. He has maintained a hold on the network’s identity through two sales, and, however vigorous Freeform’s rebranding, he’ll continue to lurk in the background.