The Long, Strange History of ABC Family

And, as always, the residue of Christian broadcasting was hard to shake. As late as 2009, the channel defined “A New Kind of Family” as “A New Kind of Strong” and “A New Kind of Faithful” in a spot starring the cast of The Secret Life of the American Teenager. (Teen pregnancy was a regular feature in the show—which managed to be both puritanical and obsessed with sex—but, of course, the characters never chose abortion.) It’s only since the 2011 debut of Switched at Birth, I’d argue, that “A New Kind of Family” came to mean what it implies today: families that represent the full spectrum of diverse identities, less superficially wholesome and more meaningfully honest. Switched at Birth, of course, has a soapy premise: It’s about two teenagers ... switched at birth ... and the very different families they grew up in. That’s not all that radical, but it’s also a show in which disability figures heavily. One of the girls, Daphne, is deaf and uses American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate. Switched at Birth is also one of the first mainstream shows to feature deaf and hard-of-hearing characters as series leads and regulars.

From there, we do start to see something like “A New Kind of Family.” Switched at Birth launched itself squarely into the abortion debate with a character’s Down syndrome pregnancy this season. The Fosters, of course, covers more capital-I issues than ABC’s entire Afterschool Special run and represents a full spectrum of racial, sexual, gender, and class identities. The comedy Baby Daddy, which debuted in 2012, is about a twenty-something man who has to raise a child he conceived in a one-night stand—with the help of his brother, his friends, and his mom. These days, the slogan’s winky wordplay reads more like it’s supposed to: this is not your grandma’s family programming. (Though you might have a cool grandma, I don’t know.)

And that’s what the network hopes to emphasize with its new name. But I wonder whether the effort will lead to the cohesive messaging executives are after. Though Deadline reports that the network arrived at “Freeform” after considering 3,000 other possibilities, the college students I talked with pointed out a problem: Freeform sounds very... freeform. It could mean pretty much anything. For a network that’s struggled to communicate a coherent brand for decades, that may not be such an asset after all. On the other hand, they probably know more than I do: after all, I’ve had to accept my status as a Becomer and embrace my love of The Fosters. If that’s not marketing magic, I don’t know what is.