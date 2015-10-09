Little did Huelskamp realize how important the moment would be: Minutes later, McCarthy stood up to announce that he would be dropping out of the race for House Speaker. Huelskamp should have been thrilled: The night before, the House Freedom Caucus had just endorsed long-shot Representative Daniel Webster over McCarthy for Speaker, sending a strong signal of opposition from the party’s right flank that ultimately contributed to the frontrunner’s undoing. But instead, Huelskamp said that he was shocked and angry about the way that McCarthy dropped his bombshell news with no advance notice. “I just thought that was a very strange way, and a very improper way to treat the entire Republican conference to pull something like that,” Huelskamp said. “He left everybody at the altar.”

Even in a moment of pure surrender by the establishment, hardline conservatives were unhappy about the way it was done. For Huelskamp, it was far too reminiscent of other ways that Republican leadership has tried to blindside the caucus of late. “John Boehner did the same thing two weeks before that! Boom! Here it is—don’t tell anybody, apparently. I wonder about [McCarthy’s] staff. Did he tell them?”

The House Freedom Caucus’s biggest demand from the next Speaker is that he or she reforms the internal rules and procedures of the House to give committees and individual members more say in the legislative process. “That’s what I tell people back at home, who are frustrated. ‘You mean, just because John Boehner didn’t like the way you voted, he kicked you off a committee?’ Yeah—he’s the dictator around here,” said Huelskamp. “We don’t need a dictator. We need a Speaker of the House who can involve everybody.”