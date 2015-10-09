Svetlana Alexievich, The Dostoevsky of Nonfiction

Another of Alexievich’s clear influences is Dostoevsky, whom she mentions often. She shares his belief that compassion is the greatest hope for humankind, and his rejection of the cycles of revenge that have dictated so much of human history. Like Dostoevsky, Alexievich uses seemingly artless prose, littered with ellipses, to give us truth, conveyed through the gathering strength of many voices. Like Dostoevsky, Alexievich is concerned not only with national realities, but with universal human values. It will be a pity if she is understood as a strictly anti-Soviet or anti-totalitarian writer. Although her work paints a lovingly detailed picture of Soviet and post-Soviet reality, her concerns transcend historical particularities.

Zinky Boys: Soviet Voices from the Afghanistan War, starts with Alexievich not wanting to write about war. In the process of writing two books about World War II, she filled herself to the brim with other people’s suffering. Now even one more drop would make her overflow. Suddenly everything was unbearable: a child’s nosebleed, the bulging eyes of a fish caught on a line.

She doesn’t want to write about war again, but she must. The other journalists and writers covering the Afghan war, which was conducted under a veil of secrecy and lies from 1979-1989, are “fairytale merchants.” Alexievich is the only woman in the group. “I can’t rid myself of the feeling that war is a product of the male nature,” she writes. She’s the only journalist who isn’t dying to go to the front and “do a bit of shooting,” something to brag about later. Instead, she worries about the ethics of writing about soldiers. For her, the “zinky boys” sent home in zinc coffins are relatively lucky: far worse to be left crippled, begging on crutches in railway stations, or to be driven insane, like the boy who can’t stop digging trenches, even in the soil of potted ficus plants. Perhaps worst of all, no one will listen to them. A poet who served in the war tells her that no one wants to hear him and his fellow veterans talk: their mouths are full of blood.

The state’s regime of silence allows citizens to cling to long-cherished myths of cultural and moral superiority. “We have been protected from seeing ourselves as we really are and from the fear that such understanding would bring,” Alexievich writes in Zinky Boys. “Nothing, not even human life, is more precious to us than our myths about ourselves. We’ve come to believe the message, drummed into us for so long, that we are superlative in every way, the finest, the most just, the most honest.” She’s writing about the Soviet people, but her words hold a much broader truth. She asks whether it’s good to “kill in the name of socialism.” Today, we might also ask whether it’s good to kill in the name of freedom, or democracy. We can compare the Soviet war in Afghanistan, with its secrecy and its aggressive concealment of casualties, to Russia’s intervention in Ukraine; but we can also compare it to the long-running American nightmares in Afghanistan and Iraq.