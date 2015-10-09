Where Fantasy Sports Meets Stock Market Scams

The connection between Wall Street and fantasy sports has always been tangible. One of the earliest online fantasy games, Wall Street Sports, had players “buy” athletes at a certain stock price, and possibly earn dividends on their player as their stock either rose or fell depending on their performance. The site ran its own market, like today’s daily fantasy, that decided the price of the player. The site bottomed out after the first tech bubble burst, but the roots for daily fantasy had been laid. While Wall Street Sports kept your portfolio rolling over from week to week, daily fantasy has further gamified the process, making every day a brand new beginning: you didn’t have to worry about your best stock crashing. If MarShawn Lynch broke his leg on Sunday, it wouldn’t affect your performance on Monday. While a small minority was able to win regularly (perhaps as a result of having inside information), most players are entirely dependent on luck. Daily fantasy exists in a toxic nether-region between the financialization of sporting statistics and the low-risk of pulling a lever on a slot machine. And that’s where it’s getting into trouble.

Because daily fantasy has been classified as a “skill-based” game, it has so far eluded the type of stringent regulation that accompanies other types of gambling, considered “games of chance,” like casino games and horse-racing. Presently, it has found a regulatory niche where it can enjoy the best of both the worlds of business and gambling. By operating both the marketplace and the limits to payouts, daily fantasy is able, unlike a casino, to maximize their earnings while limiting their losses. A casino or track can take serious losses on a longshot or ill-considered odds (like the Black Sunday affair of 1979), but daily fantasy companies know exactly how much they will pay out each day. The only thing that can ever hurt it is a downturn in customers—which is why you end up with the advertising blitz.

Of course, these games do no harm to anyone by fleecing people of a few bucks every Sunday for a remote chance at millions. People play the lottery every day and by the same logic, many play the stock market too. It’s an entertaining way for a person to part themselves from their money: for most, playing daily fantasy is no different than buying a scratch-off ticket. Nevertheless, the idea that daily fantasy should be regulated like the stock market is not a bad one, especially when one considers the vast difference between what these companies promise—the possibility for anyone to make a fantastic amount of money just by playing—and reality: a tiny minority of players who make nearly all of the money given away, some of whom apparently work for the companies themselves.