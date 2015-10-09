Where Fantasy Sports Meets Stock Market Scams

The first month of the 2015 NFL season has been characterized by an onslaught of advertising for daily fantasy sports betting. Viewers have sat helplessly by as their normal football-watching experience (usually typified by beer and pizza advertisements, with occasional interruptions of extreme violence and holding penalties) was overwhelmed by a seemingly unending succession of pitches by the two titans of the daily fantasy industry: FanDuel and DraftKings.

These two companies have already aired over 60,000 commercials promising ridiculous payouts to the layman bettor this year. Both have benefited from tremendous institutional backing from the sports they were profiting off of (as well as the networks they were buying ad-time on). And both have also seen a massive surge in users, as football fans caved to the demands of their televisions, which were promising special one-time offers, complimentary credits to gamble with, and perhaps, millions and millions of dollars in winnings. The rules of daily fantasy football are simple: participants have a fixed budget that they can spend on any combination of football players, with the hope that their roster scores more fantasy points (which are based on individual statistics) than anyone else in their “pool.” The size and prizes of each pool differ on how much money the player is willing to buy-in for.

The sudden media saturation of daily fantasy betting was the culmination of a carefully plotted PR push: both companies seem to have circled the start of the 2015 football season as the moment when this new-ish form of gambling would go completely mainstream. Shortly after ESPN and DraftKings inked a massive advertising deal in July my inbox at a men’s magazine began filling with PR pitches touting the media availability of supposed “experts” of daily fantasy betting, who would help participants win serious cash by helping them identify hidden gems: low cost players who would deliver unbelievable returns in production. Soon after that, ESPN’s own coverage of football was overtaken by these very same experts, with entire segments of programming (sponsored, of course, by DraftKings) devoted to “sleeper picks” and “over-performers”.

If this sounds familiar, it should—it’s essentially the same game as day-trading on the stock market. A buyer looks for cheap, underperforming stocks, and hopes that they will shoot up in price before they cash out, having maximized their earnings while minimizing the losses. Nothing that FanDuel or DraftKings were doing or saying was terribly novel or all that revolutionary—like many online stock brokerage services, they were extracting fees (the bets) in exchange for the remote chance to win big. And ESPN was more than willing to position itself as Daily Fantasy’s CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox Business all rolled into one.