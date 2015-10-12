Hillary Clinton Doesn't Need to Be Likable or a "Real Person"

Thus far, that hasn’t been enough to truly excite a Democratic base that’s already largely united on these issues—and also knows that a Republican-controlled Congress wouldn’t go for most of it anyway. Clinton’s challenge, in the debates and on the trail, is to unite those policy priorities with her ruthless ability to take on Republicans, deploy the right tactics, and get things done as a strong woman in a room full of squabbling children. That’s the fire that’s been missing from her campaign. And the last few seconds of her McCarthy spot suggested that it’s the way forward. After criticizing Republicans for wasting time and money on the Benghazi Committee, the ad flashes the Clinton policy priorities across the screen, while the narrator continues: “From affordable health care to equal pay, she’ll never stop fighting for you, and the Republicans know it.”

It’s unclear how much of Tuesday’s Democratic debate will focus on Republicans at all. Moderators are likely to encourage the candidates to go after each other on issues like the newly-agreed upon Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Clinton has reversed herself on to oppose. But ultimately Clinton’s strongest appeal to the Democratic base won’t be that she’s the most authentic or likable or liberal—but that she’s simply the most effective in doing the job that a Democratic president is most likely to have in January 2017. That means facing down a Republican Congress and muscling through the incremental policy changes that she can through the executive branch. And she's already suggested the tactics that she'll use to move forward, promising to “go further” than Obama on immigration and gun control through executive action.

That isn’t the job description that liberals will like, or want to hear. But the base isn’t the same base that flocked to President Obama’s lofty promises of hope and change in 2008; voters have seen how destructive that Republican intransigence has been. They might be tempted by Sanders’s call to blow it all up by starting a “political revolution,” as he’s explicitly rallied the masses behind. But Clinton’s best comeback—both to her Democratic opponents and to Republicans at large—is that Washington needs an adult in charge who’s tethered to the reality of the possible. It's essentially the case that comedian Tina Fey made for Clinton back in 2008: “Bitches get stuff done.”