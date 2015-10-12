Hillary Clinton Doesn't Need to Be Likable or a "Real Person"

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has been obsessed over her likability over the last few weeks, spawning appearances on Ellen and awkward statements about being a “real person.” The running assumption is that Clinton needs to be defanged and put into soft focus so that her favorability ratings, which have slumped over the last few months, finally rise. But the charm offensive also plays into the old notion that women can't come off as powerful or threatening if they want to seem relatable, downplaying her real strength as both a politician and a feminist: her reputation as a tough leader who isn’t there to be liked, but to win.

At Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, the strongest case that Clinton can make is that she can prevail in the messy arena of politics where these fights actually happen—against Republicans in the 2016 general election, and against those in Congress who will oppose her presidency from Day One. Simply proving that she's liberal enough based on a checklist of progressive priorities isn't much of a rallying cry for a disillusioned Democratic base. Instead, her challenge will be to contrast rival Bernie Sanders's lofty idealism with her combative pragmatism—her willingness to have it out with Republicans when it counts and to wrest what victories she can.

The former secretary of state showed her combative side at its best last week, launching an ad highlighting House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s remarks that the Select Committee on Benghazi hurt her poll numbers. Clinton’s message is not simply that Republicans oppose her policy views, but that they’re wasting their time on political shenanigans when there is more important work to be done. “Republicans have spent millions attacking Hillary, because she’s fighting for everything they oppose,” the ad said, flashing the $4.5 million cost of the Benghazi probe over 16 months’ time.

It plays to the broader frustrations that liberals feel about the countless ways that Republicans have wasted their time, fiddling on Capitol Hill with procedural issues while failing to properly govern the nation. Voters on both sides are disillusioned with the political establishment right now, but Clinton is trying to remind her base exactly who tends to anger them the most: Republicans who’ve spent an outrageous amount of time on political fights that go nowhere and keep the country from moving forward.