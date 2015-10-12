White Male Writers: No Longer the Default, and Not Terribly Interesting

But the most startling aspect of this debacle was the extent to which it revealed that “white male” is emerging as a literary identity of its own. “The fact that these white male writers are not the default anymore—that they can be named as white men and (sometimes unfairly) typified as pretentious—truly bothers them; this is not a demographic accustomed to being pre-judged,” Jia Tolentino wrote over at Jezebel in her response to the affair.

I knew immediately what Tolentino meant by “pretentious”, because it summons a whole list of signifiers: @GuyInYourMFA, the DFW-bro controversy, the apologetic anonymous poet, blazers, The Toast’s “male novelist jokes” and The Hairpin’s more extensive caricature of the same, Franzen vs. Weiner, and perhaps most of all, a certain Knausgaard, whose windswept struggle is so much more Nordically austere than anyone else’s. It calls to mind mansplaining, and the conversations I remember having in college about the that-guy phenomenon—you know, the oblivious freshman holding forth in his philosophy class. But while the object of this criticism is sometimes just a male writer, and other times just a white one, self-importance and obliviousness have become a cliché for those who tick both boxes.

There has been a shift in the arts and entertainment away from treating the white male experience as the default. A slight one, and one that’s received plenty of backlash, but a shift all the same. See also: the artistic acceptance of a woman having a “male muse,” which may also, in some as-yet-to-be-articulated way, relate to the ubiquitous billboards of Rafael Nadal in his underpants. In other words, this need not be about white men as villains or oppressors; it’s simply about recognizing that everyone’s exotic to somebody. Even white guys.