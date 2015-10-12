White Male Writers: No Longer the Default, and Not Terribly Interesting

Oh, a white male writer, you say? I know the type. To say that a writer is a white man now evokes something specific. This is, historically speaking, a radically new development. Those two qualities—whiteness and dudeness—were once assumed, if you called yourself a writer. Now, not so much: It’s no longer really possible to say that someone’s a Jewish writer, a gay writer, a working-class writer, etc., with the assumption that this is still a white dude we’re talking about.

As you almost certainly already heard, a white male poet named Michael Derrick Hudson got selected for The Best American Poetry 2015 under his “yellowface” pseudonym, Yi-Fen Chou. The stunt ended up revealing that yes, Yi-Fen Chou stands out in a way that Michael Derrick Hudson does not, but as the rest of the Internet pointed out, this is not, in fact, proof that white men are the real victims of diversity.

But the most startling aspect of this debacle was the extent to which it revealed that “white male” is emerging as a literary identity of its own. “The fact that these white male writers are not the default anymore—that they can be named as white men and (sometimes unfairly) typified as pretentious—truly bothers them; this is not a demographic accustomed to being pre-judged,” Jia Tolentino wrote over at Jezebel in her response to the affair.

I knew immediately what Tolentino meant by “pretentious”, because it summons a whole list of signifiers: @GuyInYourMFA, the DFW-bro controversy, the apologetic anonymous poet, blazers, The Toast’s “male novelist jokes” and The Hairpin’s more extensive caricature of the same, Franzen vs. Weiner, and perhaps most of all, a certain Knausgaard, whose windswept struggle is so much more Nordically austere than anyone else’s. It calls to mind mansplaining, and the conversations I remember having in college about the that-guy phenomenon—you know, the oblivious freshman holding forth in his philosophy class. But while the object of this criticism is sometimes just a male writer, and other times just a white one, self-importance and obliviousness have become a cliché for those who tick both boxes.