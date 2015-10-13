The Many Ways the Media Asks Hillary Clinton, "Why Do People Hate You?"

Hey Hillary Clinton, aren’t you a mean bitch that nobody likes? As hot-button issues explode and fade, this is the persistent question that Clinton has faced in her long career in public life. Sure, other candidates get asked about their personalities—a reporter once shouted at Mitt Romney, “WHAT ABOUT YOUR GAFFES?”—but Clinton’s personality is a real fixation for the press. It would be no surprise if she's asked about it at the first Democratic primary debate on Tuesday.

Dig through transcripts of her many television interviews and you'll find countless variations of the question—about the "real" Hillary, or her softer side, or her human side, or her authenticity. Clinton alludes to this in a new interview with the BuzzFeed podcast "Another Round," in which she's repeatedly asked about what kind of deoderant she uses, because she never sweats on camera. The interviewers suggest she might be a sweatless robot. "You guys are the first to realize that I’m really not even a human being," Clinton quips. She says she was built in Palo Alto.

This is a new, fresh way for her to answer the personality question. Maybe she should run with it, because her more sincere answers never seem to satisfy. In April 2008, Bill O’Reilly asked Clinton if she was vulnerable to Barack Obama because voters liked him more, because they "perceived him as a nicer guy." O'Reilly was not very interested in the answer, but was quite proud of himself for asking the question. (Full transcript here.) Afterward, he said on Fox News, “I think it was the toughest interview [Clinton’s] ever done." Why, Megyn Kelly asked? “Because I asked very obnoxious questions and demand answers,” O’Reilly said. “That separates me from pretty much everybody else, right? Who else is going to ask her, as you just played, 'Hey, you're meaner than [Obama] is.'"

Actually, everybody else is going to ask her a version of that question—of whether she's friendly enough to win the presidency. To appreciate how frequently Clinton has fielded it, I’ve pulled a bunch from transcripts and LexisNexis. One thing you notice from the archives—and it’s very obvious once you think about it—is that the authenticity question disappears during her time as secretary of state. When Clinton talks about an “authentic” partnership with Pakistan or whatever, journalists don’t ask her if the foreign ministers of Europe or Asia feel like they know the real Secretary Clinton. Maybe that's because we imagine secretary of state to be a job with a specific set of requirements. And unlike the American presidency, those requirements do not include pulling off some mixture of dad, cool older brother, and best friend.