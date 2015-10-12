Elvis Costello: Rock Music’s Biggest Fan

About halfway into Elvis Costello’s enthralling memoir Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink, we’re flung back fifty years from a sodden and lascivious 1978 U.S. tour (groupies, pills, gin) to the birth of Costello’s singer-trumpeter father Ronald “Ross” Patrick MacManus in 1927. The year of Ross’s birth, we learn, was also the “year that ‘Are You Lonesome Tonight?’ was first published, the year of ‘Potato Head Blues’ by Louis Armstrong and ‘Stardust’ by Hoagy Carmichael. It was the year in which Jerome Kern published ‘Ol’ Man River’ and the Gershwin brothers asked the musical question ‘How Long Has This Been Going On?,’ Cole Porter presented ‘Let’s Misbehave,’ Rodgers and Hart wrote ‘My Heart Stood Still,’ and Charley Patton recorded his song about the Mississippi flood, ‘High Water Everywhere’…”

This is family history as musical encyclopedia, and to listen to Costello recount his life is to be buttonholed by an enthusiastic fan. Fandom for Costello is inseparable from the compulsion to write songs and, it seems, to understand his own life. Even when his father is in the final stages of Parkinson's—some of the most moving and painful pages of the book—the curator son plays him Gene Austin singing “My Blue Heaven” in the hope that it will trigger a pleasant memory. "Did papa [meaning his grandfather Patrick] like this song?" Costello asks and his ailing father replies “Of course.”

Fortunately for the fan of Costello’s music the topic of discussion is often his own songs, and he is, unsurprisingly, a witty and eloquent guide. There is none of the cryptic evasiveness of Dylan or McCartney’s chipper toss offs. Along the way we get a picaresque tale about how the only child of a Merseyside big band singer and a fiercely independent Liverpudlian woman (who one day marched into Selfridges and talked her way into a job managing the music department) became one of the great songwriters of the last fifty years.

One of the more enduring (and largely apocryphal) bits from this story is that, before he became “Elvis Costello”, Declan Patrick MacManus worked as a “computer programmer” at the Elizabeth Arden cosmetics company. The truth is less glamorously brainy: “The IBM computer didn’t even have a monitor screen,” Costello recalls “so reams of paper were wasted on the mundane dialogue between man and circuitry. If you entered an incorrect command, the IBM golf-ball printer simply typed out ‘Error’ in response. If you made the same mistake more than twice, the printer had been programmed to reply: ‘You’ve Fucked It Up Again You Stupid Bastard.”