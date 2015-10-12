Elvis Costello: Rock Music’s Biggest Fan

Fortunately for the fan of Costello’s music the topic of discussion is often his own songs, and he is, unsurprisingly, a witty and eloquent guide. There is none of the cryptic evasiveness of Dylan or McCartney’s chipper toss offs. Along the way we get a picaresque tale about how the only child of a Merseyside big band singer and a fiercely independent Liverpudlian woman (who one day marched into Selfridges and talked her way into a job managing the music department) became one of the great songwriters of the last fifty years.

One of the more enduring (and largely apocryphal) bits from this story is that, before he became “Elvis Costello”, Declan Patrick MacManus worked as a “computer programmer” at the Elizabeth Arden cosmetics company. The truth is less glamorously brainy: “The IBM computer didn’t even have a monitor screen,” Costello recalls “so reams of paper were wasted on the mundane dialogue between man and circuitry. If you entered an incorrect command, the IBM golf-ball printer simply typed out ‘Error’ in response. If you made the same mistake more than twice, the printer had been programmed to reply: ‘You’ve Fucked It Up Again You Stupid Bastard.”

One of the luckier things to happen to the fledgling songwriter was hooking up with the three musicians that became his backing band after he placed an ad in Melody Maker in the summer of 1977. The Attractions, it cannot often enough be said, completely slayed. The rhythm section of Bruce and Pete Thomas (no relation) could turn on a dime from four-on-the-floor punk rock to delicate Tin Pan Alley balladry. Royal College of Music trained Steven Nason—soon to be christened ‘Steve Nieve’ when he allegedly asked, at some point on the first US tour, “What is a groupie?”—added dappled swirls of Farfisa organ, at once anchoring and decorating the harmony. About the Attractions Costello says that they “could play rings around everybody else. I just had to stand in the middle and sing.”