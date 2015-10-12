Who Will Win the 2015 Man Booker Prize?

Two years ago, it seemed as if the the Man Booker Prize was out to conquer the world. In 2013, it was announced that the field of the world’s second most prestigious literary prize (the most prestigious literary prize was awarded last Thursday) would expand to include any work that had been published in English in the UK that year—previously, it had been limited to works by authors from the UK, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and the British Commonwealth.

Of course, the British Commonwealth includes nearly every former territory of the British Empire, so this rule change effectively only brought one major player into the fold: the United States. At the time, the chairman of the Man Booker board of trustees Jonathan Taylor turned heads when he said that keeping Americans out of contention for the prize was “rather as if the Chinese were excluded from the Olympic Games.” The decision was widely and immediately controversial—critics argued that it watered down the Prize by further excluding small publishers and unknown authors and by deviating from its fundamental Britishness—but two years later, there isn’t much criticism for the Man Booker, even though five Americans made the thirteen-strong longlist, though there isn’t much praise either.

Changes made to the Man Booker International Prize earlier this year also speak to the wider ambitions of those administering the Man Booker Prizes. Created in 2003, The Man Booker International Prize was intended as a kind of lifetime achievement award, honoring an author’s entire body of work, and was open to any author of any nationality, so long as their writing had been published in English; unlike the Man Booker Prize, works in translation were admissible. Past winners include Ismail Kadaré, Chinua Achebe, Alice Munro, Philip Roth and Lydia Davis—an international, if very European, list. (There is perhaps no contemporary writer more Continental than László Krasznahorkai, the Hungarian author who was honored earlier this year. Munro is Canadian but could be English; Roth is American but could be Czech; I’m still not quite convinced Lydia Davis isn’t French.) In July, it was announced that the Man Booker International Prize, which had been previously awarded biennially, would be given out annually, beginning in 2016, and that it would be merging with the Independent Fiction Prize. More importantly, it would no longer be awarded in recognition for an author’s entire body of work, but to the best translated book published in English that year: no more Davis, no more Roth, no more McEwen or Munro.

Taken together, these changes have made the Man Booker Prizes truly international—an attempt to award the best English language work every year and the best writers working in or being translated into English. It would be tempting to say that this was the point all along—that those who administer the Man Booker Prize recognized that in a hyper-connected age, a writer’s nationality may matter less than it once did, and that the awards were changed to reflect that. This may have played a role in the decision to expand the prizes, but it doesn’t appear to be the sole motivating factor. Instead, the impetus for these changes seems to stem from the decisions made by the administrators of another award: the Folio Prize. The Folio was first announced in 2013 as the first English language prize open to writers of any nationality—in effect, when the Man Booker Prize expanded its parameters, it was seeing the Folio’s bet; when they announced the changes to the Man Booker International Prize in 2015, they were raising it.