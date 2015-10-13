Making Video Games from Art

It’s February 1466 and a fourteen-year-old bastard from the town of Vinci walks into your art studio looking for work. Times are tough and commissions are few; without enough florins to pay your expenses you’ve recently been forced to take a loan from the Medici family of bankers. Nevertheless, you take a chance on the boy. It proves a sage bet. Leonardo is a considerable talent. Word spreads of this bright young artist, who has landed like some kind of exotic bird in your workshop, and within a few weeks a line of eager patrons trails up to your front door. Each clutches a canvas under the arm onto which they want Leonardo to paint an aggrandising selfie or a portrait of their favourite madonna.

Painter’s Guild, launched for PC last month, is a period simulation game based on Andrea del Verrocchio’s historic atelier, of which Leonardo Da Vinci and Pietro Perugino were members. You manage a team of renaissance painters, allocating commissions to different hired artists, managing schedules (painters must rest regularly, else their work rate slows) and investing profits. It’s also a game created through the lens of late capitalism. As such, you soon turn to the business of expansion, adding new rooms to your workshop, buying plush furnishings, which increase your painters’ abilities (the quicker they are able to paint, the higher the turnover) and generally encouraging a better, more affluent kind of client. Success breeds success. Soon you’re given grander commissions. These generate funds that allow you to expand operations to Venice and Rome. Your guild seems unstoppable, at least, until the moment a member of staff is accused of a homosexual encounter and, as happened to Da Vinci in 1476, summarily thrown into prison.

Painter's Guild may not settle the wearisome question of whether or not video games are art, but here is a game that contains fine art.

The question of whether or not video games can be art has endured for decades. Proponents argue that, at their best, video games transcend entertainment to illuminate the human condition (or whatever art-defining criteria the champion has set for themselves). Detractors, meanwhile, dismiss games as toys or machines. Such provocations have often led to enjoyably flammable exchanges, such as when the late film critic Roger Ebert wrote in 2010 that “no video gamer now living will survive long enough to experience the medium as an art form.” Or when the Guardian’s art critic Jonathan Jones wrote in response to the news that the Museum of Modern Art in New York was to exhibit video games that “there needs to be a word for the overly serious praise of digital games by institutions who are almost certainly too old, too intellectual and too dignified to really be playing at this stuff.” Painter’s Guild may not settle the wearisome question of whether or not video games are art, but here is a game that contains fine art, even if, in its Super Mario-esque pixel style, the Mona Lisa looks rather blockier than she does at the Louvre.

In truth, Painter’s Guild is a game about the art of commerce more than a celebration of art itself. The paintings merely provide a prop and a premise for a game that’s principle focus is the business of tycoonery. Sure, a game based on the unsightly (and often unseen) business of monetizing painters may provide the most accurate depiction of the art world yet seen in any medium. But it’s not the first game to attempt to co-opt artists’ work for creative and commercial gain. Video game designers have been doing this for decades.