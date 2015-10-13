Making Video Games from Art

Painter's Guild may not settle the wearisome question of whether or not video games are art, but here is a game that contains fine art.

The question of whether or not video games can be art has endured for decades. Proponents argue that, at their best, video games transcend entertainment to illuminate the human condition (or whatever art-defining criteria the champion has set for themselves). Detractors, meanwhile, dismiss games as toys or machines. Such provocations have often led to enjoyably flammable exchanges, such as when the late film critic Roger Ebert wrote in 2010 that “no video gamer now living will survive long enough to experience the medium as an art form.” Or when the Guardian’s art critic Jonathan Jones wrote in response to the news that the Museum of Modern Art in New York was to exhibit video games that “there needs to be a word for the overly serious praise of digital games by institutions who are almost certainly too old, too intellectual and too dignified to really be playing at this stuff.” Painter’s Guild may not settle the wearisome question of whether or not video games are art, but here is a game that contains fine art, even if, in its Super Mario-esque pixel style, the Mona Lisa looks rather blockier than she does at the Louvre.

In truth, Painter’s Guild is a game about the art of commerce more than a celebration of art itself. The paintings merely provide a prop and a premise for a game that’s principle focus is the business of tycoonery. Sure, a game based on the unsightly (and often unseen) business of monetizing painters may provide the most accurate depiction of the art world yet seen in any medium. But it’s not the first game to attempt to co-opt artists’ work for creative and commercial gain. Video game designers have been doing this for decades.

For example, the creative team behind Journey, Sony’s mournful game about religion and death, where your interactions are limited to walking and jumping, studied the work of Giorgio de Chirico when building the game’s forlorn and forsaken desert landscapes. The game shares a mustardy color palette with the bulk of Chirico’s work, as well as its forsaken structures, and textureless expanses of ground. Back to Bed, a recently released PC game from Denmark in which you must keep a sleepwalking man from coming to harm, draws influence straight from Magritte and Dalí, with melting clocks and bright green apples. The designers of Bloodborne, a recent Sony-funded release, drew heavily on Pugin’s Gothic Ornament, the classic sourcebook of decorative motifs, in search of adornments for the game’s churches, which could have been plucked from the scroll of Nicholas Hawksmoor or Christopher Wren.