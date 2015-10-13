Will Tuesday's Democratic Debate Ignore the Political Reality in Washington?

Sanders, by contrast, believes Obama only ended up in the trenches because he dissolved the enormous activist army he raised over the course of his first campaign. This, to Sanders, was Obama’s original sin, and one he himself would not repeat. Had Obama leveraged the mass movement that arose to get him elected, Sanders believes he could have more easily bent Congress and Republicans to his will, and made lengthier, more progressive strides than he did. And Sanders expects that it will take a similar movement to get him elected.

A similar debate dominated the 2008 Democratic primary, and helped the leading candidates establish committed bases of support within the party. But the way presidents govern—the way Obama ended up governing—is probably determined more by on-the-ground political realities than grand theories of change. It’s quite possible that neither Clinton’s nor Sanders’s theory is up to the task of intimidating Republicans into adopting a more accommodative stance. The more valuable moments Tuesday night, then, will be ones that tell us who has the most developed and creative sense of how to institute an agenda under the assumption that Congress will be gridlocked and obstructive to Democrats for years to come. And the depressing reality, going into the debate, is that the entire topic might go unmentioned.