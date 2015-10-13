Orhan Pamuk’s Working-Class Flâneurs

As he enters the 21st century, Mevlut becomes a walking anachronism. Sales are down, and if people buy boza from him, it’s largely to indulge their own nostalgia for a past they scarcely remember, a past they’ve maybe never even experienced. When the haughty bourgeoisie invite him up to their apartments for boza, they mostly poke fun at the faux-naïf before them, the relic of the past who is mixing ingredients (and performing his provincial, religious identity) for them in their living room. From encounters like these, it’s clear that Mevlut seeks not merely to sell boza to his customers, but rather to transmit a message to his city from its past, before it’s too late. A Strangeness in My Mind continues Pamuk’s obsession with the passage of time and the project of indexing an earlier Istanbul that is at risk of fading away before our eyes.

“God loves some people more,” Mevlut’s childhood friend declares. “Those people end up rich.”

This novel resembles an oral history of sorts; various first-person voices interrupt and compete with each other, and happily, many of them belong to women. This democratic narrative bricolage may create a certain ceiling for the novel, however. Its sentences, constrained by the demand for verisimilitude, are necessarily less beautiful than those in The Museum of Innocence, Pamuk’s first book after winning the Nobel Prize. Its philosophical inquiries are less sophisticated than those of The White Castle. And this novel’s capacity for suspense is inherently thwarted by the revelation of its plot in its first few pages. Yet, there is something radical to this transparency and paring down. (Strange to say of a novel 600 pages long, but true.) This is Pamuk’s most accessible work yet, and it may succeed in striking an emotional chord with readers who felt alienated by the theoretical puzzles of his earlier writing.

A Strangeness in My Mind faithfully chronicles how Istanbul became “the capital of the world” over the past fifty years, contrasting the city’s inexorable march towards modernity with Mevlut’s own struggle to carve out a small piece of the city for himself. The strangeness in his mind—the loneliness that sets him apart from others, the penchant for his daydreams to seep into his reality—may prevent Mevlut from getting rich like his friends, but paradoxically it enables him to enter into a deeper communion with the loves and the city of his life… There is perhaps no more honest form of human expression than the cry of a boza seller, and if you listen closely enough to this novel, you may discover a secret history of Istanbul in Mevlut’s song.