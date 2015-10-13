ESPN Pulled Its Kevin Johnson Documentary—But Not Before I Watched It

Completely missing from the film is any meaningful information about the cost of that new basketball arena. Johnson intentionally crafted the bill approving the arena to be immune to any public referendums, even though the public is on the hook for $226 million, almost half of the cost. Johnson, in his desire to keep the team in the city, convinced software tycoon Vivek Ranadivé to lead up an ownership group to buy out the Maloofs for a then-record $534 million. Johnson then got the city council to pass a spending bill that would avoid a public vote to pay for a new arena for the team, now assured that they would be staying. Down in the Valley mentions none of this.

Instead, the vision we get of Johnson is that of a fearless mayor doing battle against the hardened business-minds of the NBA relocation committee (which includes billionaire team-owners Micky Arison and Ted Leonsis), winning them over with charm and gumption while using the toughness he learned on the streets of Sacramento to keep his hometown team from fleeing an aging arena. There are scenes of him moving NBA owners to standing applause with his passion. Of him receiving a hero’s welcome at the airport when returning from critical meetings in New York. Of him answering the phone at lunch to hear that the NBA relocation committee hadn’t approved a move of his beloved franchise, but had voted unanimously that any new owners must keep them in Sacramento. The documentary ends with shots of young Kings fans, excited for the prospects of a new season, and a future where they get to have a basketball team.

The story told in Down in the Valley is not a new one. It is constantly being replayed throughout the country, as sports ownership groups hold cities hostage, threatening to move their beloved teams unless those municipalities devote massive subsidies and funding for the construction of a new stadium (a stadium where the owners get to keep almost all the profits). This story is playing out right now in Oakland, San Diego, Milwaukee, and St. Louis. Down in The Valley acts both to burnish Johnson’s standing (at a time in which he desperately needs good PR, thanks, in large part, to the work of McKenna) as well as serve as a model for leaders in other cities that are currently being squeezed by franchise owners. Relent and become a hero, or forever be known as the despised mayor who let your team walk.

ESPN benefits from providing franchise owners with good PR. Its main revenue stream remains the games it broadcasts, the result of contracts awarded by the leagues it claims to also cover without bias. Why the network would produce a piece of political advocacy for a mayor at the worst moment of their tenure is a bit more baffling, but not out of the ordinary. The network has demonstrated a willingness to produce sympathetic narratives for disgraced figures in exchange for access. Earlier this year, ESPN aired a short 30 for 30 documentary about George W. Bush throwing out the first pitch of a World Series games in the weeks following the September 11th attacks. The uncritical film, which featured exclusive interviews with Bush, acted to bolster the former president’s legacy, framing his ability to throw a strike as an act of heroism and leadership, only months before W. was to launch perhaps the most disastrous war in U.S. history.